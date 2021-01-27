TRAVERSE CITY — Some day, if TC Electronic Rentals is a success, Nalee Riddell will remember Matthew Smith.
Even if it isn’t, Riddell likely will recall the name.
Any business needs to start somewhere and Smith is where Riddell’s side hustle officially began. Smith is the first — and as of Monday afternoon — the only customer of TC Electronic Rentals.
Riddell launched the rental electronics business less than three weeks ago.
“It’s my side hustle,” said the 25-year-old Riddell. “It’s creating a different stream of income.”
And the first income for his side businesses came from Smith.
Smith is transitioning to a new job that requires online prep work, so he needed the use of a new laptop without paying in full upfront. Plus, a portable computer would suit one of Smith’s hobbies.
“He’s starting his business and I was in the market for a new laptop because I’m going to have some online classwork for my new job,” Smith said. “I gave him a price range and he gave me absolutely what I needed.
“So it fulfills two needs for me. I get to play games in bed and do classwork if I need to.”
Smith said he is on a lease-to-own program for the laptop, which was a perfect fit for Smith. It proved to be an even better situation when Smith started looking at some national rent-to-own stores.
“Absolutely,” Smith said. “And the payments are going to be minimal.
“I compared his prices to some of the rent-to-own and his prices blew theirs out of the water.”
Riddell said he can beat the lease rates of other companies for two reasons.
The first: neither brick-and-mortar store nor employees for TC Electronics Rental; the mobile service is based in his home. The second: no inventory.
“It’s all on demand,” Riddell said. “I purchase when the customer signs a contract.
“There’s a lot of risks in rental companies. That’s one way you minimize risk is not holding inventory.”
It also helps Riddell that there’s no board of directors or investors with a profit margin in mind. Also, Riddell has a full-time job, working remotely as a software engineer for a downstate company.
“Rental companies have a lot of risk, that’s why they charge so much,” said Riddell, who said he clearly defines the lines between his work and his side ventures. “But there is a threshold where you’re charging so much that you’re being greedy. I’m charging to cover my risk and I’m charging to make a little bit of profit, but I’m not charging exorbitant rates. I’m offering better rates than rent-to-own places.”
Riddell said he tries to keep his lease fees between 1.4 to 2 times the price, depending on the length of the lease, proof of income and credit history of the individual. In his research, Riddell said he found rates up to 400 percent the price of the unit.
Riddell, who said he has other side businesses he declined to mention, said he learned about working lean during a 1½-year stint at TentCraft after graduating from Albion College in 2017. Born and raised in Traverse City, the 2013 graduate of TC St. Francis originally left college with a degree in biochemistry before learning coding at a nine-month Lambda School bootcamp.
His interest in technology and computers led to work as a software developer, Riddell’s entrepreneurial spirit led to TC Electronic Rentals. The company also leases TVs and gaming consoles. But its future, with so much remote work and learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, may be in computers.
“It sounded real cool,” Riddell said of TC Electronic Rentals. “I get excited about these new opportunities and I like to experiment. I see this as a big experiment.”
But he also knows every experiment isn’t successful either.
“To have a company like this is something I enjoy,” he said. “If it’s successful, I’m happy. If not, I learned a lesson.”
Riddell also realizes TC Electronic Rentals is just getting going and has just one customer with another coming on board this week. Riddell said he wants to use his programming skills to develop a website for customers to request quotes for custom items.
He said Facebook advertising receives “probably a new message a day, which is pretty good.” TC Electronic Rentals can be reached on Facebook messenger or at (231) 303-1133.
Whether that turns Riddell’s side business into something bigger is an unknown, but he finds satisfaction in the process.
“I have fun doing it; I enjoy it,” Riddell said. “I enjoy setting up a company from the ground up.”
