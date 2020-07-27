Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
Most forecasts for manufacturing were still generally optimistic at the end of 2019.
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) was reporting robust projections from small- to medium-sized companies with sales growth of 2.6 percent. Statistics from the federal government’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership, however, pointed to a slowdown in the rate of growth for manufacturing output and capacity, signaling the possibility of a looming recession.
By March, all of those predictions were useless because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stock market took a plunge as many states instituted stay-at-home orders and some sectors of the economy effectively shut down. One key difference in this economic slowdown was that manufacturing remained relatively strong; traditionally this sector would lead the way with layoffs and closures. The brunt of this economic downturn largely was being felt by service industries.
There are two notable areas where the manufacturing industry demonstrated leadership during this pandemic.
First, its quick action to pivot from making existing products to making desperately-needed health care products. Northern Michigan manufacturers led the way by shifting production to face shields, face masks, medical gowns, hand sanitizer, plastic chain for people flow, rapid deploy medical tents for testing and isolating people, and parts for the auto industry’s shift to the production of respirators.
Second, the manufacturing sector also led the way with protocols for safety and back-to-work playbooks, further demonstrating its importance to their communities by sharing this knowledge freely with all industries — partners and competitors alike.
Manufacturing’s ability to lead the way with lean production agility and safety protocols is a direct reflection of how these companies operate day-to-day — this is not your father’s or mother’s factory. The vast majority of manufacturers have to meet internationally recognized quality certifications and audits in order to protect worker and customer safety, improve product reliability and durability, ensure part traceability, and create accountability to employees, customers, suppliers, stockholders, the community, government, and the environment.
In short, manufacturers are adept at documenting and following clearly-defined process and protocols while at the same time being able to be responsive and adaptable to unanticipated changes in the surrounding environment. The more successful of these companies invested early on in learning and applying continuous improvement concepts under their various labels — Lean, Operational Excellence, and Toyota Production System, to name a few.
We are still in the midst of the pandemic and continue to see waves with peaks and valleys, meaning the near-term impact will be unpredictable by even the experts. However, throwing caution to the wind, my expectations for the future of manufacturing and processing industries is supported by my core belief that challenging times make us stronger both individually and collectively. I expect to see manufacturers rebound earlier than other industries, which will drive employment to grow, and here’s why:
- Organizations will have an increased appreciation for maintaining a portion of their product supply line closer to home in order to reduce the risk associated with reliance on foreign supply, even if it means higher cost. This will create opportunity for small- to medium-sized manufacturers and food processors.
- The need for disciplined safety and agility in production will motivate organizations to be more systematic in their work processes and protocols. The need for employee skills training and coordination to support this will increase.
- Growth in the automation of data, information flows, production processes, meetings, and communications will surge as companies work with new realities. During this pandemic we have already seen an increase in the use of technology to meet and solve problems remotely, act on mass data more quickly, transact business through websites, and accommodate the social-distancing staff. Many aspects of what falls under the label Industry 4.0 are currently seeing a dramatic increase in use as companies are forced to plan, consult, train, transact business, and work from a distance.
- Jobs will shift. And while the pain of unemployment is real for those affected, the shift will ultimately lead to more, higher-skilled, and higher-paying jobs. In this evolving economy, I believe this transition will be exponentially faster than past adjustments. People out of work will need training. Companies will need to invest in upskilling their workforce to meet automation and process improvements. Educational providers will be forced to respond with new agility and industry-specific focuses to educate learners for the needs of today and tomorrow. Additionally, both companies and employees are more comfortable with flexible work arrangements associated with location of work and number of hours.
- I expect some production will move closer to home, “reshoring” for supply chain security. While overseas goods often have a price advantage because of lower labor costs and less regulation, they also carry increased risk. Supply interruptions or delays can be triggered by natural disasters, pandemics, required shipping quantities and political upheaval — all resulting in a loss of control over supply lines and making our county more dependent on others. This was particularly notable with the inexpensive, but much needed, health care supplies that suddenly became unavailable early in March.
Although we likely haven’t seen the full impact yet, our economic recovery will be fueled by innovation in the marketplace, shifting supply chains, and consumer pent-up demand for products and services.
This economic downturn, I believe, will be relatively short and replace the market correction that many predicted was on the horizon.
And I believe, unlike other downturns, it will be the manufacturing and processing sectors that save us rather than cause a deeper, longer-term recession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.