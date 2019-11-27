TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown retailers are poised on the starting blocks, ready to sprint through Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. The finish line: Profit for the calendar 2019 year.
The holiday shopping season traditionally provides a sales boost that moves some retailers from loss to profit, from red to black. Hence the term Black Friday.
A more recent addition to the shopping calendar is Small Business Saturday, originally promoted in 2010 by American Express to encourage consumers to buy Christmas gifts at small businesses.
“Those two days are probably the busiest of the year,” Mary Herzog, owner of clothing store Sincerely Betty, 123 E. Front St., said of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
She prepares for the holiday shopping season, like most brick-and-mortar retailers, by beefing up the store’s normal inventory and adding gift-appropriate merchandise. In the lead-up to this weekend, she added items that she believes will appeal to holiday shoppers in Traverse City.
“More tourists come to town,” Herzog said of the weekend. “We bring more gift items in for the holidays.”
U.S. consumers plan to spend $878 billion this year during the days surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to consumer website Finder.com.
Baby boomers plan to spend an average of $626 each at pre-Christmas sales, the website states. Members of Gen X plan to spend $460 each, Millennials $252 each.
Local retail managers have learned that the weekend after Thanksgiving can deliver a roller-coaster ride, depending on what type of merchandise they handle.
“Small business Saturday is probably the best of the three,” said Bob Long, manager at Trains & Things Hobbies, 210 E. Front St. He said Black Friday and Cyber Monday can deliver too, if Mother Nature cooperates.
“It depends on the weather — how many people will be out and about,” he said.
Thirty-one years of experience have shown Long that most Black Friday weekend shoppers at the hobby store are from out of town. Year-round hobby sales trends generally apply during holiday shopping season, he said. Airplanes are selling well, but sales of model railroad items are lagging.
Retailers put in extra effort to make the Black Friday weekend particularly attractive to shoppers.
“We definitely do something different,” said Wendy Buhr, owner of Ella’s, 209 E. Front St. “We open a little early and do a graduated sale.” (Prices go down as the day progresses.)
The women’s, men’s and home decor store can have a very profitable weekend after Thanksgiving — if conditions are just right.
“If the weather is perfect, people will run downtown, people will be down here,” Buhr said.
She said ideal holiday shopping conditions require enough snow to be pretty, but not enough to impact driving safety. It needs to be cold enough to keep the snow fluffy, but not so cold that strolling on the sidewalk is unpleasant.
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and even Sunday typically bring solid sales to Ella’s, Buhr said. The store also participates in Cyber Monday by offering discounts on online merchandise.
“It’s usually a good weekend,” said Kerry Glaesmer, owner of Votruba Leather Goods Co., 112 E. Front St.
His family bought the store in 1965. He said December sales have held steady at Votruba, with a few ups and downs, though the last decade.
Summer sales figures have been growing in the last three or four years, he said.
“July and August are getting as busy as December,” said Glaesmer.
