TRAVERSE CITY — Miner’s North Jewelers normally offers a big promotion on Black Friday, the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season.
Small Business Saturday at the downtown Traverse City store usually features a sale of some sort.
But 2020 was far from a normal year for businesses big and small. Miner’s North was no exception.
Despite the soothing sounds of construction serving as its only Black Friday ‘promotion’ in 2020, Miner’s North General Manager Jeff Guntzviller reported a successful start to the shopping season during the two days after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We were busier than ever still, Friday and Saturday,” Guntzviller said on Monday afternoon amid the constant din of a hammer. “We had a great weekend.
“It’s kind of been that way since we opened on Memorial Day weekend.”
Expanding from its current location at 222 E. Front St. into the adjacent storefront at 220 E. Front St. — the former home of Raven’s Child — didn’t seem to deter shoppers on Friday or Saturday.
“We’re completely under construction,” said Guntzviller, who said the wall between the two stores should be done later this week. “There’s just a lot going on. This was going all day Friday and Saturday.”
Tammy Simerson, owner of the Red Dresser Marketplace, said her usual Small Business Saturday promotion went better than expected. Simerson said it usually takes “a couple of hours” for her to deplete her supply of 25 “swag bags” that come with a purchase at the West South Airport store two days after Thanksgiving.
“We gave out 25 in an hour,” she said.
The quick start to the Saturday shopping continued throughout the day, Simerson reported.
“Small Business Saturday, we did amazing,” she said. “We had a great day. We beat last year’s numbers, which is always what I gauge it on.”
While some retailers said traffic and sales were down on Black Friday compared to last year, several reported the decrease was not as precipitous as predicted.
Several small businesses said Black Friday is usually more of an attraction for the big box national chains anyway, and 2020 was no exception.
Amanda Walton, store manager at Toy Harbor, said the final Friday in November is usually slower than Saturday at 221 E. Front St.
“That still looks pretty good for us,” Walton said. “It’s a little slower than the year before, but not outrageous. We had a lot of people come out and support us for Small Business Saturday.”
“We were down Black Friday, absolutely without a doubt,” Simerson said. “But we weren’t down as much as I expected to be, which was nice.”
There also wasn’t an early rush to stores on Black Friday as in years prior. Simerson said she usually has coffee, hot cocoa and doughnuts for the early shoppers on Friday. COVID restrictions put a kibosh on those samples this year.
“Even if we could have done it, it wouldn’t have mattered,” Simerson said. “We just didn’t have the foot traffic first thing in the morning.”
Even with a decline in foot traffic at a lot of local retail stores the day after Thanksgiving, the local scene seemed to be in sharp contrast to national retail numbers.
According to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions in a CNBC.com article published on Saturday, “traffic at stores on Black Friday fell by 52.1 percent compared with last year, as Americans by and large eschewed heading to malls and queuing up in lines for shopping online.”
Guntzviller said Miner’s North — like many retail establishments — has adapted or pivoted to cater to the pandemic consumer. He said a lot of purchases often begin in a non-traditional format in 2020.
“It hasn’t been as busy people-wise,” he said. “But we do have a lot come through our website and different online programs.”
The physical expansion from its 1,550-square-feet of store at 222 is part of the overall change. Guntzviller said the expansion will add 100 feet of showcase space, in addition to other amenities.
Guntzviller said Miner’s North also has benefitted because some chain jewelry stores have gone out of business. He said five jewelry stores did business in Grand Traverse Mall two years ago, and there’s now just one.
“People are still getting engaged and married,” Guntzviller said. “We’ve sold a ton of engagement rings this year.”
Offering specialty merchandise has helped many small businesses in the area.
“My store is pretty unique with the inventory that I have,” said Simerson.
The increase in shopping small businesses also may be because of the emphasis placed on it. Advertising and outreach expanded in 2020.
“This year, more than ever, it is important that we come together and support our small businesses,” Nick Viox, Downtown Experience Coordinator for the Downtown Development Authority, said in a release.
Earlier this fall, the DDA formed the Downtown Relief Fund to “support our small businesses and in turn help our community.” It began with Shop Your Community Days Nov. 12-14, extended to Small Business Saturday and to several events in December.
Walton said a lot of downtown consumers seemed to embrace the effort on Small Business Saturday.
“Saturday was still a pretty good example of shopping local and shopping small,” she said.
