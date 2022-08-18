TRAVERSE CITY — An idea percolating for more than a year looks to be rising toward reality.
The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority is scheduled to discuss the establishment of a retail incubator at Friday's monthly meeting. The DDA board meets in the Commission Chamber of the Governmental Center beginning at 8:30 a.m.
In a memo in the agenda packet, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said she is working with Steve Morse and Tim Pulliam to lease 1,954 square feet at 116 Cass St. to serve as a retail incubator. The proposed retail incubator would provide space for new businesses to launch and get established.
Support for the proposed retail incubator in the former home of Passageways Travel comes from $50,000 from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 97 budget and $80,000 from a United States Department of Agriculture grant. Traverse Connect has completed a Retail Incubator Business Plan.
"We have a place," Derenzy said. "It's not solid yet. I still have to work on a budget, but I have a place.
"I'm confident I have the place and I'm excited about the opportunities moving onward here."
Derenzy said the proposed space for the incubator checks a lot of boxes, including space available and being amidst a high volume of foot traffic.
"Yes it was a slow process, but we needed to find the right place and a willing partner," she said.
Derenzy said the launching of the retail incubator would likely be in 2023.
"Next spring is the goal for the incubator," Derenzy said. "You always like it to be sooner rather than later, but this is going to take some time."
The 2023 launch of the retail incubator could be part of a busy couple of years within the DDA district. Also on the agenda for Friday's meeting are a bevy of infrastructure projects.
That includes the repaving of East Front Street between Grandview Parkway and Boardman Avenue beginning in September and new sheet piling along the Boardman River between Park and Cass streets in October and November.
The DDA board is also expected to discuss several spring 2023 projects including the North Cass Street and South Union Street bridges, the realignment of the sewer main and new leads in the alley between Union and Cass streets and the reconstruction and re-paving of Lot B, the site of the Farmers Market.
Then there's the reconstruction of Grandview Parkway planned by the state in 2024.
"I've been preparing the board for this and trying to get the information to our district for (20)23 and '24," Derenzy said. "It's going to be real busy when it comes to public infrastructure. The more communication the better on this thing."
The DDA board may hear about progress on Friday or its Sept. 16 meeting on the conversion of State Street to two-way traffic, Civic Square, the proposed West End Parking Garage and Pedestrian Plaza.
"We are trying to identify opportunities to get downtown and make it easier for people to continue their experience," Derenzy said of the proposed projects.
