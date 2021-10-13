TRAVERSE CITY — A pair of downstate-based specialty restaurants have scheduled opening dates next week for new Traverse City locations, while a car wash will open Oct. 25.
- The Detroit Wing Co. has an Oct. 18 opening scheduled for 1201 E. Front St. The restaurant features classic chicken wings, boneless wings and chicken tenders with “19 signature sauces.”
- The Big Salad has an Oct. 21 opening set for its new location in Traverse City at 332 E. Front St. The focus of the restaurant is a build-your-own salad option that claims to offer “17 million ways to customize your salad or wrap,” thanks to the different toppings available.
- Away from downtown and the restaurant scene, the Green Mitt Luxury Auto Spa, located at 1840 North U.S. 31 in Traverse City, will hold its grand opening Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The company will offer free car washes the week of Oct. 25-29, according to a release.
Green Mitt is ready “to provide an amazing customer experience through state of the art facilities, awesome staff, plant based soaps and less water usage resulting in an eco-friendly, sparkling clean car,” according to a release.
The Traverse City franchise owners of Detroit Wing Co. are Cheboygan High School graduates Adam Earle and Nichole Panik Earle.
The Earles are first-time Detroit Wing Co. franchisees, but both have hospitality experience.
In 2018, the couple moved from Grand Rapids to Traverse City to open a Firehouse Subs franchise at 3664 N. U.S. 31 South and a second location in 2020 at 1100 W. Main St. in Gaylord. Nichole Panik Earle’s family owned a restaurant and campground in northern Michigan.
Adam Earle said he’s ready to open the doors of the restaurant in Traverse City. The restaurant is adjacent to Third Coast Chiropractic, in the same building that also houses Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
“Knowing the strong reputation Detroit Wing Co. has built in the region, and thanks to the quality and consistency of its product, we couldn’t be more excited to introduce DWC to the Traverse City community,” Adam Earle said in an email. “Having a background in the hospitality industry, my wife and I quickly identified DWC as a brand we wanted to partner with to help our business grow roots here.”
Based in the metro Detroit area city of Eastpointe, Detroit Wing Co. has expanded to 11 locations since it launched in 2015. DWC plans to open an additional seven locations by early 2022.
“With the opening of our Traverse City location, we have fulfilled a long-standing request to bring the Detroit Wing Co. brand to Northern Michigan,” founder Gus Malliaras said in a release announcing the opening. “We’re looking forward to growing roots in this community and bringing our award-winning chicken wings, tenders and sides to TC.”
The Detroit Wing Co. location in Traverse City will be the only one north of Grand Rapids. Another franchise is coming to Allen Park, according to its website.
There are currently 10 Detroit Wing Co. restaurants in Michigan, including two in Detroit (Mack Avenue and MGM Grand Hotel and Casino). Other restaurants are in Chesterfield, Eastpointe, Grand Blanc, Grand Rapids, Livonia, Southfield, Taylor and Troy, according to the company website.
In addition to Traverse City, the DWC website says additional ‘coming soon’ locations include Allen Park, Davison, Roseville, Sterling Heights and Woodhaven.
All of the items on the Detroit Wing Co. are made from scratch daily, according to a June 9 Record-Eagle article.
In addition to its chicken wings and tenders, the restaurant’s side dishes include Mac ‘N’ Cheese, French fries, poutine, cornbread muffins, coleslaw and potato salad. Some of the most-ordered sauces include Classic Buffalo, Creole Parmesan, Honey Chipotle, Whiskey BBQ and Sweet Heat, according to a release.
For more information, visit www.detroitwingco.com.
Big Salad, LLC founder and president John Bornoty said he’s been eying Traverse City and downtown in particular for a new location.
The Big Salad will be adjacent to Zips Harley-Davidson Traverse City. Zips and Big Salad are in the building that was the former home of Yen Yoga and Fitness.
“We’re very excited to be coming to Traverse City,” Bornoty said in an April 1 Record-Eagle article. “We’ve been eyeing Traverse City for a long time. Great real estate on Front Street is hard to find.”
Nathan Blessing and Ben Jackson are the Traverse City franchisees for Big Salad. Blessing earlier said the franchisees want to open two other locations in northern Michigan over the next three years.
“We’re excited and eager to be part of the growing Traverse City restaurant scene and the greater business community,” Blessing said in an email. “Traverse City has always been welcoming to new businesses. All throughout the construction period, the community has been very welcoming to us, and we’re looking forward to serving them.”
On opening day Oct. 21, activities will include Big Salad gift card giveaways to the first 50 customers and samples. There will also be a drawing for a one-year free salad or sandwich package, according to a release.
The menu at The Big Salad features 12 salads, six sandwiches and wraps, and five soups. It also includes six signature smoothies, and chocolate chip cookies baked each day with Hershey’s Kisses. Bornoty said the focus is on “high-quality food with no preservatives.”
“Everything is made fresh in the store daily,” Bornoty said this spring. “Even the dressings are made fresh each day in the store.”
There also will be a build-your-own salad option that claims to offer the 17 million different combinations.
“My wife is a high school math teacher,” Bornoty said for the April 1 Record-Eagle article. “She’s done the math on this one.”
The new Traverse City restaurant will open for indoor dining, carryout, curbside pickup as well as delivery via Door Dash. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
An outdoor dining area is planned for the downtown location in 2022.
Bornoty formed Bornoty Holdings in January 2005 and launched The Big Salad, LLC in 2007. The first restaurant opened in Grosse Pointe in September 2008.
The Big Salad opened a new location in Detroit at the University of Detroit Mercy Law School in August and has new locations in Farmington and Cincinnati planned for 2022.
Majority owner Mark Wanner of Reed City is bringing a car wash to a nearly 5,000 square foot building in East Bay Township, the former site of a Hooters restaurant built in 2007 that ceased operations on the site in late December 2014.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Oct. 24 “for friends, family and the press” before the grand opening to the public Oct. 25, according to a release. The grand opening runs from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Green Mitt will be open during those hours seven days a week.
Wanner owns two construction companies based in Reed City, Northern Castle Homes and Pole Barn Living, according to a March 18, 2021 Record-Eagle article on the demolition and construction.
“We had looked at the idea — we had talked about car washes being a great investment,” Wanner said in the mid-March article about his first foray into a car wash. “And decided to look into it a little bit deeper.
“About two years ago we started looking into it — did some feasibility studies and some pro formas, etcetera, of different areas.”
Green Mitt will be offering free car washes the week of Oct. 25-29 as part of its grand opening. Green Mitt said it will use “plant based soaps and less water usage resulting in an eco friendly, sparkling clean car,” according to a release.
