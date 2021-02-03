TRAVERSE CITY — Restaurants across the state were allowed to begin serving indoors again Monday, more than two months after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services closed dining rooms to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Some Traverse City eateries, like Peegeo’s and The Cottage, jumped at the chance to restart table service on Monday. Others, like Round’s and Minerva’s, are taking a bit more time.
“We’re not going to open on Monday, but on Wednesday, because we don’t have enough help,” said Toni Whiting, co-owner of Round’s, 1033 E. Eighth St. “We’re going to run five days until at least summer, trying to get the staff back and trying to get everything back up to par here.”
Minerva’s restaurant, in the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center, is waiting longer to reopen.
“The tentative opening date for us is March 5,” Park Place assistant general manager Tom Maloney said of the restaurant.
He, like everyone involved in Michigan’s food service industry, is keeping an eye on what MDHHS announces next.
Restaurants have been riding a roller coaster of closures and restrictions. They were ordered closed in mid-March. Eateries in northern Michigan were allowed to reopen dining rooms at 50 percent capacity in late May, joined by the rest of the state in mid June. But indoor dining was again banned in the southern part of the state in July, while northern Michigan dining rooms remained open.
Many restaurants adapted by offering takeout service, and some added outdoor tents or igloos. Many restaurants that focus on indoor service locked their doors to wait out pandemic restrictions.
Indoor dining again was banned statewide on Nov. 18, cutting deeply into restaurants’ bottom line.
That ban ended Monday.
Peegeo’s, 525 High Lake Road, reopened its dining room Monday.
“It went great,” said General Manager George VanKersen. “It was pretty casual. It wasn’t out of control. I was a little concerned that people would be flooding in, but they’re being cautious still.”
VanKersen created Peegeo’s in 1983. He sold the restaurant in January 2020 to a group of local investors.
“I totally planned on retiring, but being part of this new family has rekindled me. I’m just having a great time and I love working with these guys. They run a really good show, and they didn’t change anything. It’s Peegeo’s.”
Some eateries that did solid takeout business this winter don’t feel as urgent a need to reopen as restaurants that were completely closed.
“We’re going to just do takeout for a little while, until spring,” said Patty Hickman, co-owner The Dish, 108 S. Union St.
“We just took a look at what 25 percent capacity would do for us, and the fact that our takeout business has been OK for us. Also weighing the risks for us, too, to be open for dine-in service right now.”
She said the configuration of their dining space figured into their choice to delay reopening. The Dish’ full seating capacity is 47.
“I think it’s a great thing that people are opening back up,” Hickman said. “We just made the decision that it works best for our business to stay takeout for another month or two. Our space is a lot smaller than a lot of places. So if I have tables seated, I also can’t have people walk in to take orders.
“When you’re supposed to space people out at six feet, we would potentially be able to seat six or eight people at a time — and then not have any room for people walking in to place orders and wait for their takeout.”
The Cottage, 472 Munson Ave., locked its doors in November. It reopened Monday.
“It is going safe, smooth and comfortable at the Cottage,” said Eric Drossart, who has owned the restaurant since 1993. “They are glad to see us still here, and glad that we are back.”
He began Monday with just a portion of his normal staff.
“Everybody has offered to come back,” he said, “but until I know if the guests are going to come back ...”
