TRAVERSE CITY — The closure of Yen Yoga and Fitness in late November 2020 will result in several new businesses in the first six months of 2021.
Yen Yoga closed its main 7,000-square-foot location at 332 E. Front St. effective Nov. 22, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
“It’s a sad day for a lot of us, after being there for 10 years,” Yen Yoga Director Sara Harding told the Record-Eagle for an Oct. 1 article.
Zips Harley-Davidson Traverse City will open an apparel, parts and accessory store in half of the space Yen Yoga operated before closing its main studio. The store at 330 E. Front St. will open in May.
Realtor Dan Stiebel, associate broker at Coldwell Banker Commercial, is the manager of Sunny Oak Holdings, LLC, which owns the building. Stiebel said a “restaurant specializing in salad” is expected to occupy the front portion of the other half of the building at 332 E. Front St.
“We’re close to finalizing terms,” Stiebel said.
Stiebel said there are plans to lease artist studio space behind the new restaurant. When announcing the closure of the studio, Harding said Yen Yoga and Fitness would continue to have a virtual presence and would offer socially distanced in-person classes at various venues around town, including Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park.
Harding this week said virtual classes will continue indefinitely because participants have found them safe and convenient.
Classes will expand to the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park in the summer.
“It feels good to partner with the Barns and Botanic Garden because they are nonprofit and were hit hard by the pandemic,” Harding said. “It feels meaningful to partner with them and help them out.”
Harding said Yen Yoga is looking at “another venue centrally located in Traverse City.”
and hopes to have a new studio site in place by the fall or winter of this year.
