TRAVERSE CITY — Spire Health’s aspiration is to revolutionize the world of respiration.
And Traverse City could play a major role.
Spire Health Chief Technology Officer Ben Yule has been working at 20Fathoms for a year as the San Francisco-based company awaits Food and Drug Administration approval for Health Tag.
The device has more than 100,000 customers in its two years on the market.
“We’re pivoting from more of a consumer item to a full-on medical device,” Yule said.
The Health Tag is a remote patient-monitoring device is 2¼ by 1¼ inches — about the size of a garment tag. It attaches to a wearer’s clothing and monitors breathing patterns.
Most of Spire Health’s hardware personnel work in Silicon Valley. But the “software engineers” can be anywhere, and Yule is bringing some of those to Traverse City.
Yule said Spire Health hired its first employee to work out of Traverse City a couple of months ago. Plans are to add “at least” a dozen more to work in northern Michigan over the next year.
“There’s a lot of talent in the Midwest as well, and we want to capitalize on it,” said Yule, who added it can be difficult for small start-ups to compete with tech giants like Facebook, Google and Apple on the West Coast.
“We have a lot of positions we’re pretty aggressively going after,” he added.
Yule said the birth of his son, Fletcher, on Nov. 29, 2018, was the impetus of the decision to work outside of San Francisco after four years with Spire Health. Ben’s wife, Janelle, is a Traverse City native.
“It was always part of the plan to move back in this direction,” Yule said. “We were just waiting for the right opportunity.”
Spire Health also thinks it has found the right opportunity with Health Tag, especially with its submission to the FDA. Yule expects clearance in the first quarter of next year.
Ten health systems in the county, mostly on the east coast, are part of a clinical trial involving hundreds of patients.
The device attaches to regularly-worn clothing — like underwear and bras — with an adhesive. The battery life is two years and Health Tag can be washed and dried with the garment.
“This is the Fit Bit that disappears into your life,” Yule said. He later added that it doesn’t take long before “you don’t realize it’s there.”
Health Tag is for respiration monitoring of chronic disease patients, Yule said.
He said Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is “95 percent of the focus,” with other possible uses in Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) and asthma.
Data is transferred to a smart phone, and and from there transmitted to Spire Health’s cloud platform over LTE.
What Health Tag is not is an alarm system, Yule said. It’s not diagnostic, but informational to medical personnel.
“We’re giving doctors, nurses and clinicians a view into the patient’s health at home that otherwise they would never see before,” he said. “We’re trying to predict when a patient has exacerbation.”
With Health Tag moving from away from consumer application, the technology will continue to develop and Traverse City will be a big part of it.
“Where this is going to head is its going to be more of a full-on medical device as we get clearance,” Yule said. “And we’ll continue to build on top of that.”
