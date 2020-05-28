TRAVERSE CITY — Small business grant applications through a Venture North-administered Regional Resiliency Fund will be accepted beginning Friday at 10 a.m.
"There is no amount that is too small to help these businesses," Betsy Evans, grant program adviser from Benzie County, said during a Thursday webinar to explain the program.
Grants of between $2,500 and $5,000 will be available to small businesses with nine or fewer employees in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses must exist as a for-profit entity, and must not have already received COVID 19 stimulus funding to date, such as SBA grants.
"Recent data shows that approximately 12,000 businesses with nine employees or less in the three counties may be eligible for the grants," said Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith.
The grant application and instructions will be available online at traverseconnect.com/our-region/regional-resiliency-fund/ beginning May 29 at 10 a.m. The application period for the first round of grants will close June 5 at noon, Galbraith said. Recipients will be announced the week of June 15.
The fund launched with a $200,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to Venture North and Traverse Connect, as previously reported. The foundation donated $1.8 million to nine organizations across Michigan to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We really recognize that business is coming back in northern Michigan," Carolyn Bloodworth said during the webinar. "Even a small amount of money can make a difference"
Bloodworth is director of corporate giving for Consumers Energy and secretary and treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation.
Venture North will award and administer the grants in partnership with Traverse Connect and advisers from the three counties.
Leelanau County program adviser Emily Heston, owner of a small business and board member of the Leelanau Peninsula Economic Foundation, said business owners will appreciate "the security of knowing those bills are going to be a little easier to pay."
Leelanau is home to many small businesses, she said, that are reeling from the effects of the pandemic.
"We've already started to lose some," said Heston.
Grand Traverse County adviser Jean Derenzy, CEO of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, said the grants can help businesses meet the added costs of doing business — personal protective gear for employees, for example — during the pandemic.
"Those are all new costs the businesses will have to absorb," Derenzy said.
Businesses are being forced to roll with changing consumer demands, too.
"These last few months have been challenging for small businesses," said Evans. "The business model is going to change. I have seen a wonderful increase in adaptability."
Owners will need to provide new methods of delivery, Evans said, offer more online marketing and delivery of product, and perhaps change physical arrangements in their buildings.
Grant priority will be given to eligible for-profit businesses that: are adapting to new challenges caused by the pandemic; are open or plan to reopen soon, haven't received COVID 19 stimulus funding to date, such as SBA grants; have costs or expenses that cannot otherwise be met because of COVID-19 impacts.
Galbraith said Venture North is seeking additional funding sources so it can expand the number of grants offered.
Venture North is a Community Development Financial Institution that, since 2006, has made capital available to support more than 100 businesses.
For more information about the Regional Resiliency Fund, contact Katherine DeGood at 231-360-2285 or katherine.degood@traverseconnect.com.
