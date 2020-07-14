TRAVERSE CITY — The Regional Resiliency Fund, administered by Venture North, is accepting a second round of grant applications.
A total of $100,000 will be dispersed to eligible businesses with nine or fewer employees in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties that have been affected by the COVID pandemic.
The application form is available online at https://traverseconnect.com/our-region/regional-resiliency-fund/.
Application deadline is July 24 at 5 p.m. Venture North plans to award the second round of grants the first week of August.
Advisers in each of the three counties will review applications and make recommendations to Venture North.
"We made 70 grants totaling $200,000 made available by the Consumers Energy Foundation in the first round," Venture North Director Laura Galbraith said in a release.
"Funds were used to help pay wages, cover building rent, purchase inventory and software systems and much more by companies that were shut down or otherwise impacted by the global pandemic," said Galbraith. "If a business applied but was unsuccessful in the first round, they will be considered for this second round of grant funding.”
The second round of funding is made possible through grants to the Regional Resiliency Fund from Cherryland Electric Cooperative, the Brookby Foundation of Milwaukee, and others to be announced later.
Applications also will be screened to see if applicant businesses can be funded by the Federal Paycheck Protection Program, which just had its application period extended by Congress to Aug. 5.
More information on how to apply, and to determine if a business qualifies, please contact Laura Galbraith, laura@venturenorthfunding.org.
