TRAVERSE CITY — A Regional Resiliency Fund administered by the nonprofit Venture North is granting a total of $200,000 to 70 small businesses in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
The program, initiated with a $200,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to Venture North, aims to help keep businesses with nine or fewer employees open and operating safely through the coronavirus pandemic.
More donations and grants are rolling into Venture North, CEO Laura Galbraith said in a release, so a second round of grants is on the horizon.
Recipients in this initial round include a wide range of small businesses.
“The Regional Resiliency Program encourages and empowers small businesses to make dynamic shifts during this pandemic that may not have otherwise been possible,” Courtney Lorenz, owner of Cultured Ferments, which received one of the first-round grants, said in the release.
“We are so grateful to use these funds to pivot our taproom service and reopen our doors to the community in a safe manner,” she said.
A total of $50,000 in grant funds will flow to 20 businesses in Benzie County. Fifty-two businesses in Benzie applied to the program.
In Grand Traverse County, 150 businesses applied for the $100,000 total available there, and 28 received grants.
Sixty Leelanau County businesses applied for a piece of the $50,000 available there, and 22 received grants.
Each grant award is between $1,500 and $5,000.
First-round recipients are:
- Benzie: Asphalt Solutions of Michigan L.L.C.; Cold Creek Inn C.C.I. Lounge, Inc.; Cricket Salon; Crystal Lake Adventure Sports; Crystal Lake Alpaca Farm and Boutique; Crystal Moon L.L.C.; Crystal Ridge Kennels & Farm; daDesigns; D.C. Plumbing and Mechanical, L.L.C.; Frankfort Garden Theater L.L.C.; Frankfort Senior Care L.L.C.; Gwen Frostic Prints; Lake Ann Brewing Co.; Mountain Valley Lodge L.L.C.; Northern Auto & Tire Inc.; Precious Paws Dog Grooming L.L.C.; The Crystal Lake Catering Company; The Revel Rose, L.L.C.; Tiny Bubbles Charters; Victorias Floral Design, Inc.
- Grand Traverse: Allen & Provenv; Altus Brands, L.L.C.; Angelic Energy Wellness Center; Beth Price Photography, L.L.C.; Blessings Tot School; Cherry Hill Boutique; Cultured Kombucha Co.; Dentistry For Northern Michigan, PLLC; Donut Lords dba Peace Love & Little Donuts; EB2 Vintage; Fit For You Health club; Grand Traverse Tours; Honest Eyes Optical; Influence Design Forum L.L.C.; Inspired Hospitality L.L.C. dba Red Spire Brunch House; Knitology; Lifelong Enterprises — Gallys; Morsels L.L.C.; Peaceful Touch Therapeutic Massage; Q’s Docks; TC Brew Bus; T.C. Total Crossfit; Teddy Bear Daycare and Preschool L.L.C.; The Corner Loft; The Gitche Gumee Company L.L.C.; The Workshop Brewing Company L.L.C.; Votruba Leather Goods Co.; Yoga for Health Education, L.L.C.
- Leelanau: Bayview Weddings, Inc.; Habegger Construction L.L.C.; The Misers Hoard; 13 Mile L.L.C.; twigma; The Sportsmanshop; Rosebud’s Antiques & Gifts; Arabella, L.L.C.; Fountain Point Resort; Reflections; Mariah Charters LLC; KJM Libris, L.L.C. DBA-Leelanau Books; Nature L.L.C.; Green Bird Organic Cellars; The Tribune Ice Cream & Eatery; Korner Kottage Bed and Breakfast; Heart of Zen; Howe Haven; Blue Water Sail & Canvas, Inc.; K.M.N. Home; SunDog Kennel; Timberlee Hills.
“We are pleased to report that we are receiving additional grants and donations, so there will be a second round of grant funding,” Galbraith said. “We expect some of those who did not receive funding this round will eventually succeed.”
“Also, funds are still available through the Federal Paycheck Protection Program, and we encourage all businesses or nonprofits that have not applied to this program to do so now since the funding will be cut off the last day of June.”
“We are encouraging donors and granting agencies or foundations to contact us if they are interested in helping small businesses. We estimate that over half of these small businesses have not received any financial relief to help with costs attributed to the pandemic,” she said.
More information is available at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.