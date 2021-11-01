Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2021 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
Farmer Brown wakes up before the sun rises and gets ready to face the day’s challenges. She must tend to the frozen-over watering tank for the cattle, which seems to freeze over into late spring now.
Along with contending with the uncontrollable weather patterns in recent years, she must find a way to make the loan payments that her family took on when their herd collapsed in 2016 — due to the latest cattle disease.
There is also a new concern on her mind this chilly morning — trying to find a nearby butcher. The butcher her family worked with for over 60 years recently closed.
Some days she silently wonders to herself if the hassle of it all is worth it.
Farmers in Northern Michigan contend with stressors like these daily. These stressors impact their health, the community’s health, and Northern Michigan’s economic health. Left unabated, chronic exposure to stressors may lead to mental health disorders like generalized anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder. Both are major causes of disability worldwide.
The treatment and loss of productivity from depression alone was estimated to cost the U.S. $210.5 billion in 2010. Northern Michigan is not immune to these effects; rates of suicide and depression have been on the rise in rural Michigan.
To make matters worse, there is a severe lack of mental health professionals in rural Michigan. For example, a 2018 public health survey identified only eight psychiatrists serving the more than 300,000 adults living in Michigan’s upper peninsula.
Fortunately, farmers in Northern Michigan have a new ally here. My name is Remington Rice, and I am the new Health & Farm Stress Extension Educator for Michigan State University Extension. I provide health and farm stress outreach statewide, although I primarily do so in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, and Manistee Counties.
I am also the fifth generation to grow up on the same family farm in Benzie County, and have seen the effects of stress on farmers firsthand. The wellbeing of our farmers is of the utmost importance for our local communities and economic outlook.
We currently offer three different workshops/trainings to farmers and other agricultural professionals.
Agricultural professionals may include seed salespeople, nutrient salesperson, or a loan officer; anyone who works with farmers but may not primarily be a farmer themselves. All these workshops aim to train participants on how to identify and respond, in a helpful manner, to signs of stress.
The Communicating with Farmers Under Stress workshop aims to connect with agricultural professionals, who can then act as an important link between farm stress resources and farmers.
Both the Weathering the Storm and the Mending the Stress Fence workshops aim to engage directly with farmers. The Mending the Stress Fence workshop is our newer shorter version; however, both Weathering the Storm and the Mending the Stress Fence workshops have been shown to be effective at improving farmer’s ability to recognize signs of mental health disorders and increase farmer’s comfort with discussing mental health.
We at Michigan State University often collaborate with offer other resources on mindfulness, stress management, healthy relationships, nutrition and overall wellbeing.
Beyond the more formal trainings, Michigan State University provides various other resources to farmers, agribusiness owners, and agritourism operators.
For agricultural financial health, we can conduct farm financial analyses, cash flow projections, and offer business management strategies. For those who desire more direct resources for themselves or others, I meet regularly with individual farmers to discuss health and how MSU can help them succeed. If you or someone you know may benefit from these resources, please contact me, Remington Rice, at riceremi@msu.edu.
This work is supported by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development [grant # 00501937] by authority under Act No. 65 of the Public Acts of 2019; and the Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center [grant # 2020-70028-32728].
