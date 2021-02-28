WILLIAMSBURG — Brent Faber will more than meet his target opening date of April.
He just had the wrong year.
When Faber began renovating the former laundromat at 3953 Bunker Hill Road to create Stone Hound Brewing Company in early 2020, he targeted an opening date of April at the earliest, but certainly by Memorial Day.
Things didn’t go as planned because the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t permit anyone in the building for two months, followed by a backlog as the construction trades were in big demand.
But Stone Hound Brewing Company opened its doors for the first time on Thursday, welcoming its Mug Club members at 3 p.m. Stone Hound officially opened to the public for the first time on Friday and will be open seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m.
“There were some points I didn’t know if we would hit this April,” Faber said. “But everything came together and we’re ready to go. It’s a long-time coming. It’s exciting to finally make it happen. We’re ready.”
Faber said he emailed the 67 Mug Club members on Wednesday night, inviting them to get first crack at the space. Stone Hound has seating for 70 inside and another 28 outside on the patio, which may expand in the future.
With capacity limitations in place by the state, Faber wanted this group of supporters — some of who joined more than a year ago — to be the first customers.
“They’ve been amazingly patient,” he said. “I wanted to give them a better shot at getting in.”
Stone Hound Brewing Company features a 10-barrel system from American Beer Equipment.
Head brewer Chris Cargill, who came to Stone Hound after serving as a production brewer for Short’s Brewing Company for five years, has six beers and one cider on tap. Cargill recently brewed a hard seltzer that should be available in a week, Faber said.
Stone Hound has six 10-barrel serving tanks behind the bar. Not that a lot of people will notice.
The tanks are behind a 28-foot-long black walnut bar that features an epoxy “river” inlay. Fabricated by Williamsburg’s Steve DuCheney, the inlay features rocks collected by Faber aand business partners Pat and Katie Gibson.
Faber said he contributed 30-pounds of Petoskey, Charlevoix and Leland Blue stones to the bar.
“That’s the centerpiece of the whole taproom,” Faber said.
In addition to what Stone Hound offers on tap, the facility will be serving up tasty treats.
Rad.ish Street Food, located inside the Coin Slot at 346 E. Front St., will open a second location inside Stone Hound. Owner Lisa Moberly will open Rad.ish Mexican Street Food inside Stone Hound, beginning with a limited menu through the end of March, but ramping up to an expanded menu of vegan fare like tacos, burritos, LA dogs and Mexican soups.
“I can really relate to this Mexican side because that’s who raised me,” said Moberly, who identifies herself as half-Mexican.
Moberly moved from California two years ago and began Rad.ish as a seasonal pop-up at the Sara Hardy Farmer’s Market in 2019. She opened Rad.ish Street Food — with the slogan “kind of rad, kind of street, but everything kind” — in May of 2020.
Faber, who is a vegetarian and a fan of Rad.ish, approached Moberly and asked her to check out the kitchen space at Stone Hound. Moberly liked the space and Faber offered it to her.
“That’s kind of how it all happened,” she said.
Moberly moved to Traverse City with her husband two years ago. Even though it was in the “middle of the polar vortex,” she has warmed to Traverse City. Moberly said relocating from Long Beach, California, helped her deal with a car crash four years ago that killed her 7-year-old daughter, Izabela.
“All of this has been my grief journey,” Moberly said.
Now Moberly is excited to open a second location “in the only brewery in Acme” while embracing her cooking heritage.
“Absolutely,” she said. “This is my wheelhouse.”
Faber said the delay in opening was made tolerable because of the support he’s received. He said the Gibsons deserve a big chunk of the credit.
“I couldn’t have had better partners for this,” he said. “Everyone stayed positive throughout the whole thing.”
He said the beer community was also a big factor. As an example, Faber said Short’s not only sold Stone Hound some equipment, but also readily offered advice.
Faber, who worked for nearly eight years at The Filling Station as a bartender and assistant bar manager, said he’s been part of the northern Michigan brewing scene for less than a decade, but said it’s a cohesive unit.
“Everyone is just so willing to lend a hand,” Faber said. “It’s not a competition thing.”
Acme Township hasn’t had a microbrewery since Bravo Zulu, near the intersection of M-72 and U.S. Highway 31 North, closed about five years ago. Faber said some of his Mug Club members live in the area and frequently offered support during construction of the taproom, adjacent to Ace Hardware in Acme and just across the parking lot from the Acme Post Office.
“It’s been awesome,” Faber said of the Mug Club. “There’s a sprinkling of friends and family downstate that just wanted to be supportive, but it’s amazing how many people live in the neighborhood.
“People are excited to have a spot in the hood.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.