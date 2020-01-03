TRAVERSE CITY — Regis Salon hairstylists in Traverse City started the New Year looking for work.
The salon at Grand Traverse Mall closed on Dec. 31. Personnel were notified a few hours before the close of business on Dec. 30 it would permanently close the following day.
The former manager of the Traverse City store, Dana DeLong, said 13 hairstylists including herself were left without a job. She started a Facebook group called Regis Salon GT Mall to announce the decision and keep the public informed of where stylists relocated.
DeLong said two already have found new jobs and others are starting to interview.
"We're all taking care of each other," DeLong said on Friday while downstate visiting relatives. "We're all spending time with our families and looking out for each other.
"That's who we were. We were a big family."
Local Grand Traverse Mall management did not return a phone call before deadline.
DeLong managed the Regis Salon at the Grand Traverse Mall for three years. She said The Beautiful Group — owned by Regent, L.P., a private equity firm based in Los Angeles — acquired Regis Salon in October 2017.
According to a release on The Beautiful Group LinkedIn page, Regent "acquired substantially all of Regis Corporation’s mall-based salon business in North America and entered into an agreement to purchase substantially all of Regis Corporation’s International segment."
The Oct. 2, 2017-dated release said "the transaction includes 858 North American Regis Salons and MasterCuts locations ..." Some "9,800 stylists and managers in the salons associated with this transaction will become employees of The Beautiful Group and its affiliates."
This week, in a Dec. 31, 2019 release, Regis Corporation announced: "The Beautiful Group transferred back to Regis approximately 200 mall-based salons operating primarily under the Regis and MasterCuts brands that TBG previously acquired from Regis."
The release from Regis Corporation stated "transferred salons are locations where Regis has continuing obligations under real estate leases ..."
The final sentence of the Regis release stated: "The remaining approximately 300 TBG salons for which Regis has no lease obligations are expected to be closed by TBG."
In a letter obtained by the Record-Eagle dated Dec. 30, the head of salon operations for The Beautiful Group said "a variety of factors" led to the transfer back to Regis by the close of business on Dec. 31.
"I regret to inform you that your salon will not be transferring to Regis and will close tomorrow at the end of the business day," the letter said, with 'will not be' in bold.
A Regis Corporation media contact referred questions about salon closures to Regent or Regis Investor Relations. Both calls seeking additional comment were not returned.
DeLong said that after the October 2017 purchase there was little change in operation. She said paychecks, product ordering and operation of the computer system was through Regis.
DeLong said stylists were looking forward to working for a little smaller company.
"The first year was great," she said. "It was promising.
"The last year it was just endless promises that never happened."
DeLong said the MasterCuts store in GT Mall closed Oct. 7, 2019. She said two of the stylists transferred over to Regis Salon.
DeLong said the closure of the Traverse City Regis Salon came as a surprise.
"The Traverse City store was the only one profiting the last two years," she said. "It was very shocking."
