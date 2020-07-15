McLEAN, Virginia — Northern Michigan wine already has national recognition.
The region could gain even more attention after people take part in USA Today’s annual 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards for 2020.
Northern Michigan was listed in five of the nine wine-related contests in the reader’s poll.
Readers can vote until Aug. 10 at noon for their favorite. Readers are allowed to vote once a day.
The winners will be announced on www.10Best.com on Aug. 21.
Two Traverse City businesses will compete with 18 other national entries for Best Wine Tour Company. The Magic Shuttle Bus and Traverse Bay Tours were finalists for the award.
The description for the Magic Shuttle Bus says it “takes wine lovers on tours of Traverse City and the Leelanau Peninsula in Michigan. Choose between a public join-in tour or a private group tour, and enjoy the full party bus experience, complete with LED lighting and a full audio system.”
The online description for Traverse Bay Tours says you can “sip the best of Northern Michigan on a wine excursion with Traverse Bay Tours. Learn about how the glacier lakes and hills of the Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsulas create perfect growing conditions for wine grapes while visiting several area vineyards.”
The Inn at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay and Hotel Walloon in Walloon Lake were finalists for Best Wine Country Hotel.
The contest description read: “The Inn at Black Star Farms puts guests in the heart of the Traverse Wine Coast, with easy access to wineries and tasting rooms on the Old Mission and Leelanau Wine Trails. Each stay includes a daily breakfast, nightly hospitality hour with wine and small bites, a bottle of house wine and an exclusive barrel room tasting.”
Hotel Walloon said: “This boutique hotel in northern Michigan features just 32 guest rooms in a lakeside setting that’ll make you feel like you’re stepping back into the early 20th century. Nearby Walloon Lake Winery is one of many options in the Petoskey Wine Region.”
Old Mission Peninsula was one of 20 finalists for Best Wine Region. Lake Michigan Shore in the southern part of the state was also a finalist.
“Michigan’s Old Mission Peninsula is home to just 10 wineries in the northwestern portion of the state along Grand Traverse Bay. The 19,200 acres of vineyards here grow mostly vinifera grapes — Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Riesling, Pinot Noir, Merlot and Cabernet Franc, though visitors can also sample ice wine,” the description said.
Readers can vote at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/and click on ‘Current Contests.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.