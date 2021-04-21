TRAVERSE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t just put a cork in wine month 2020 — it sealed it with a hammer.
So the Traverse Wine Coast and the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail are ready to pop the cork on Michigan Wine Month with a pair of events: Traverse City Uncorked and Rosé All May.
Both events have been tweaked to deal with new protocols.
“We are taking every step to assure the safety of all our visitors,” Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach said in a release. “We really missed the fun of Traverse City Uncorked last year. We had to reinvent the program.
“But we sense both our visitors and our wineries are eager to share the unique experiences throughout the Traverse Wine Coast.”
On the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail, Rosé All May has been changed from a large-scale gathering. The organization made a similar move in the fall, changing what had been a weekend event, the Harvest Stompede, into the a month-long celebration in September called Harvest Days.
“It’s really for a couple of reasons,” Leelanau Peninsula Vintner’s Association President and Shady Lanes Cellars General Manager Rick DeBlasio told the Record-Eagle in an Aug. 30 article. “The traditional-style events we hold up here bring 600 to 1,200 out to the Peninsula for one weekend.
“There’s no way to prevent large groups gathering in small places with the traditional-style of event.”
Traverse City Uncorked
The 2021 version of Traverse City Uncorked features self-guided tours of more than 40 area wineries. The event will have a digital passport where guests can check into Traverse Wine Coast in May.
Traverse City Tourism did something similar for Traverse City Beer Week in mid-November.
Uncorked participants can check into Traverse Wine Coast locations during May. Five check-ins make participants eligible to receive an Uncorked T-shirt or Traverse City wine-related items.
The passports can be redeemed at the Traverse City Tourism Visitor Center Walk Up Window from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Those booking a stay at a participating Traverse City hotel will be eligible for a wine-themed vacation, according to the TC Tourism website.
The grand prize includes:
- $200 in Traverse City Tourism gift certificates for future lodging
- $25 Gift Certificate to Hearth & Vine Café at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay
- 45 North Vineyard and Winery gift certificate and logo wear
- Two wine flights, two half-day adult bike rentals and two single kayaks for a Crystal River Trip from The Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District and M22 in Glen Arbor
- 15% off with four bottle purchase (excludes cider) at Rove Estate Vineyard and Winery
- Cherry Republic treats
The grand prize winner will be selected in early June and notified by email.
Many of the included Traverse City Uncorked venues offer discounts. Venues according to the website include 2 Lads Winery, 45 North Vineyard & Winery, Aurora Cellars, Black Star Farms Old Mission, Black Star Farms Suttons Bay, Blustone Vineyards, Bonobo Winery, Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery, Chateau Grand Traverse, French Valley Vineyard, Glen Arbor Wines, Good Harbor Vineyards, Laurentide Winery, M22 Glen Arbor, Mari Vineyards, Mawby Sparkling Wines, Nathaniel Rose Wine, Peninsula Cellars, Rove Estate Vineyard & Winery, Shady Lane Cellars, Verterra Winery and WaterFire Vineyards.
Registration and more information is available at https://www.traversecity.com/traverse-city-uncorked/.
Rosé All May
The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail is a ticketed event spread throughout the month of May.
The $35 advance ticket purchase entitles participants to a three-ounce glass of rosé at each of the 21 participating wineries in an event-themed souvenir glass. The estimated value of this purchased separately is $200, according to a release.
With the purchase, ticket holders can travel along the wine trail to receive a pour of rosé from each winery.
Reservations are not required, but are recommended.
A wide variety of rosé wines will be available at the different stops, including dry, sweet, sparkling and still. The wineries’ latest rosé releases are made with local varietals, such as Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc.
Tickets can be purchased at https://mynorthtickets.com/events/ros-all-may-5-1-2021 or directly from the wineries.
Rosé All May participating wineries include:
- Grand Traverse Loop: Black Star Farms, Two K Farms, Mawby, Ciccone, Shady Lane Cellars, Rove Estate, Brengman Brothers
- Northern Loop: 45 North Vineyards & Winery, Green Bird Organic Cellars & Farm, Leelanau Cellars, Aurora Cellars, Silver Leaf Vineyard
- Sleeping Bear Loop: Bel Lago Vineyards & Winery, Laurentide Winery, Chateau Fontaine, Verterra Winery, Amoritas Winery, Soul Squeeze Cellars, Good Harbor Vineyards, French Valley Vineyard, Boathouse Vineyards
Tickets for the event are non-transferable and attendees must show a valid photo ID at each winery. Wineries will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocol measures.
More information on the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail is available at https://www.lpwines.com/. More information on the May event is available at https://www.lpwines.com/rose-all-may-2/.
The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail is scheduled to host another event in June. Sip and Savor is slated for June 4-6.
