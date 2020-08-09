TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center was one of 10 facilities in Michigan to make the list of Best Maternity Hospitals 2020.
Newsweek and national nonprofit The Leapfrog Group partnered on the list of the Best Maternity Hospitals 2020. A total of 231 hospitals in 36 states earned the distinction.
According to a release, the list is derived from “standards for excellence in maternity care, including achieving low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries and following crucial protocols to protect mothers and babies.”
Munson Medical Center was credited with 1,614 annual deliveries in the list. The only other hospital in the state north of Midland to make the list was Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain with 386 annual deliveries.
Other Michigan hospitals to make the list of best maternity units were:
- Bronson Battle Creek, 814 annual deliveries
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, 1,580
- Lakeland Community Hospital in Niles, 525
- McLaren — Bay Region in Bay City, 729
- Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, 464
- Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids, 2,016
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, 7,714
- Spectrum Health United Hospital in Greenville, 543 annual deliveries
“The facilities cited by Newsweek as Best Maternity Hospitals 2020 are an elite group demonstrating excellence in maternity care,” the magazine said on its website.
In a separate list released late last month, U.S. News announced its list of the 2020-21 Best Hospitals honor roll and specialty rankings, “which includes the top 20 highest performing hospitals across 16 specialties and 10 procedures and conditions,” according to its website.
The list includes 134 hospitals received a ranking in at least one adult specialty.
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota was No. 1 in its adult honor roll. The Cleveland Clinic finished second with Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore in third.
U.S. News evaluated 163 hospitals in Michigan, according to the website, and 24 “meet high U.S. News standards and are ranked in the state.”
University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor was ranked as the best in the state and 11th nationally by U.S. News.
Munson Medical Center was ranked No. 6 in Michigan and “High Performing” in one adult specialty and in nine procedures/conditions.
McLaren Northern Michigan Michigan Hospital in Petoskey ranked No. 10 in Michigan and “High Performing” in six procedures/conditions.
No other facilities north of Midland were among the 24 ranked in the state by U.S. News.
“We are grateful to be recognized nationally for the ongoing quality of care in our maternity unit and across the hospital,” Munson Medical Center President and CEO Matt Wille said in a release. “Each of these recognitions is a reflection of the dedication and expertise of our nurses, physicians, and support staff ... “
In an email update, McLaren Northern Michigan announced it received the “American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.”
The message said the award “recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.”
McLaren also reported receiving the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite award for “measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator ...” and the Target Type 2 Honor Roll award for “quality measures developed with more than 90 percent patient compliance for 12 consecutive months for Overall Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
