KINGSLEY — There may be no better name for a new business, both for the owners and the contents: Redefined.
After decades in other careers, Natalie and Shai Harter have opened a retail store on the corner of West Main Street and North Brownson Avenue in Kingsley.
Redefined opened May 26 at 100 W. Main St. The store offers a little bit of everything and advertises “Candy Crafts Crap” on the side of the business.
The front portion of the store is stocked with candy and will sell Moomer’s Ice Cream. There is a selection of thrift store items as well, but the bulk of Redefined is occupied by jewelry and furniture from local craftsman.
“Candy and thrift is a small portion of what we have,” Shai Harter said. “The rest are crafts and antique kind of stuff. It’s a shabby chic farm feel.”
“There’s lots of treasures we’ve found over the years,” Natalie Harter added.
The Harters come into the world of store ownership after very different careers. Natalie Harter was in social work/counseling for 25 years. Shai Harter was in management at Turtle Creek Casino for more than 30 years.
“It’s always been my dream to own my own retail store of this type,” Natalie Harter said. “When I was a kid I told my parents I wanted to own a bubble gum store.
“That was my dream when I was a kid. So I guess now I’m fulfilling my dream, it’s just more than a bubble gum store.”
Shai Harter took a different route from one career to the next. She injured her back skiing in February 2019, then hurt it worse in a car-deer accident, requiring surgery this February.
“I had to find something else to do,” she said. “I’m still recuperating. I’m trying to get better and this seemed to be a thing I could do.
“I love to shop and I love to find good deals. I love to find a vision. It just kind of happened; it felt right.”
Natalie Harter said the location of Redefined felt even more right. The store sits on the corner of North Brownson Avenue and West Main Street, the main intersection in the village.
“I wanted this building” Natalie Harter said. “It was a chore to get it looking better, but I wanted this space.”
Redefined was scheduled to open earlier this spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic played the ultimate April Fool’s Day joke.
“We were supposed to open April 1,” Natalie Harter said. “Coronavirus had other plans for us.”
While the wait was difficult, Natalie and Shai said the response has been worth it.
“It’s been really great,” Natalie Harter said on Wednesday. “The last two days, we’ve had a lot of people come in. A lot of people have been supportive — a lot of positive comments about what the store looks like and what we have.”
“It’s been amazing; honestly it’s been great,” Shai Harter added. “A lot of positive feedback from people. People are excited to have a little place like this here.”
Redefined is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
