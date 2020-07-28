Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — If fresh air is calling and escaping crowded venues is your goal, area recreational vehicle businesses have the perfect getaway vehicle for you.
Whether you’re thinking of buying a new RV, or a dependable pre-owned one — all road tested and campsite approved — a number of dealerships in the Grand Traverse region will have you singing, “Hit the Road, Jack,” quicker than you can pump a tank of gas.
And now that the shock and awe of the coronavirus shutdown has melted away (sort of), businesses are open and ready to serve.
“We are back up and running,” said Ralph Kauffman, general manager of About Nature and Me RV of Traverse City, 3938 Rennie School Road, who, like others, was interviewed both before and after the coronavirus shutdown. “We were down for a bit and were only open for essential services — repair, parts, things like that.
“But now, more than ever, I think people are anxious to travel. Perhaps they’re a bit leery of other travel, even though it’s probably cleaner than ever before. They just want to get out on their own.”
New RV sales have traveled a roller coaster ride in recent years — some years up, some years down, but local dealers are keeping their fingers crossed that they’ll enjoy increased sales this year.
And given the recent climate in world health, getting away into the fresh air and being one-on-one with nature — away from large crowds — seems like a win-win.
“Imagine, being where you wanna’ be, when you wanna’ be,” said Kauffman. “Get away from everything, everyone.
“Our season has gotten off to a very, very good start (through March). Typically, we might see a slowdown during the shoulder seasons (fall and winter), but as of late, things seem to be getting stretched out (in regards to sales). Those slower, shoulder seasons aren’t as long. Our (selling) season certainly has become a bit longer.”
With sales sites located in several Michigan communities, including Traverse City, Williamsburg, Maple City, Mayfield, Cadillac and others, About Nature and Me RV offers a variety of nationally recognized brand names recreational vehicles, including Airstream, Forest River, Lance and more.
“Bunkhouse types continue to be popular,” Kauffman said.
For more information go to natureandmerv.com, or call 231 943-5858.
John Koseba, owner of Team One Trailers in Traverse City, 981 W. Blue Star Drive, offers several national brands of new and used RVs and campers.
“People are going a bit smaller this year, maybe the bunkhouse type, something a little less, and more affordable,” Koesba said.
“We’ve had a small increase (in prices), and I think the tariff on steel might have had something to do with that. Still, we are up over 50 percent in sales already this year over last year, when — probably due to the weather — we didn’t have a sale in January or February.
“Well, (as of mid March) we’ve had 15 sales in that same time frame already this year. I really want to encourage people to buy local, and support their local businesses.”
Like all businesses, Team One Trailers saw its selling season delayed several weeks because of the COVID-19 scare.
“Well, we are back up and running and we are as busy as we’ve ever been,” Koesba in June. “We can hardly even get the inventory we need (to keep up with everything), but we are getting it.”
For more information visit team1trailers.com, or call 231 943-1220.
Most RV dealers say it’s still too early to predict how sales will end up trending this year. Coronavirus-related shutdowns caused more than a hiccup.
“It’s too early to tell if there (will be an increase or decrease in sales this year),” said Kevin Brinkerhoff, owner of TCRV of Traverse City, 705 N. US 31.
“But, we are seeing that people are again going for the bunkhouse (type of RV) in the 25- to 30-feet in length. This is about the time people will start rolling in.
“I’m optimistic that the economic forecasters will stay positive … families are still strong, the economy is still strong. We hope to have a good year.”
Brinkerhoff’s 32-year-old family-owned and family-operated business features the time-tested Jayco brand of RVs and campers.
“I think it’s an amazing time, right now,” he said in March. “I think things — prices, the economy — are staying about the same as they’ve been the last two or three years.”
Later, looking back on the shutdown that closed his business for about two months, Brinkerhoff said “... you don’t realize what you have until someone takes it away from you.”
“But we’re back, and running as hard as we can.”
For more information go to tcrv.com, or call 231 943-4050.
