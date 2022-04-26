Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Momentum '22 special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
BEULAH — Most commercial campgrounds have closed for the season each year a month before family-friendly Halloween rolls around on the final day of October.
So campgrounds don’t wait for a chance to colorfully decorate and send costumed children trick-or-treating from site to site.
Turtle Lake Campground in Beulah holds its Halloween a month early, scheduled this year for Sept. 16-18. Timber Ridge Resort southeast of Traverse City gets an even earlier jump, holding its Halloween party Aug. 19-21.
If you’re looking to reserve a spot for these festive Halloween events, you might want to take the same approach facilities do: Don’t wait.
“Before we closed (for the 2021 season), Fourth of July and Halloween weekend were booked,” said Heidi Alt, who runs Turtle Lake Campground along with her sister, Sara Boylan.
Located at 854 Miller Road in Beulah, Turtle Lake Campground has been operated since 2011 by Alt and Boylan’s family, headed by their father, businessman Keith Bonney. A little more than half of the campground’s 307 sites are for transient use. Alt said there’s about a two-year waiting list for seasonal spots.
Timber Ridge is reporting reservations for the 2022 camping season for its approximately 300 sites and 50 cabin spaces — which includes yurts, park models and basic cabins — are also brisk. Timber Ridge Resort is located at 4050 E. Hammond Road.
“Right now we have limited availability for certain weekends between June and August,” Timber Ridge manager Meranda Lambert said. “July is nuts and August is pretty full. Reservations are looking excellent.”
A similar tale is being told across the region, like at Lake Leelanau RV Park at 3101 S. Lake Shore Drive. The 196-site park is on the west side of South Lake Leelanau.
Lake Leelanau RV Park Manager Jennifer Rhodes said the campground has been filled up during July and August for about the last decade. Rhodes said May and June early in the year and September and October at the end of the season could be a little more unpredictable, depending on the weather.
Not any more.
“Now June and September are feeling like peak season instead of the off season,” Rhodes said.
Even smaller campgrounds have felt a big push for reservations. Joe and Tina Cooper and daughter, Jessica, have operated Kalkaska RV Park & Campground since purchasing the 100-site facility in 2019.
“It’s a park that’s large enough that we need a little help, but not too big that we can’t manage it by ourselves,” Joe Cooper said.
Cooper said the phone started ringing for the 2022 season Jan. 2 and calls steadily have been increasing as the calendar moved closer to spring. Some campers booked a site for this season in 2021.
“We have some people making reservations as they’re going out the door from the reservation they just enjoyed,” he said.
Continued Momentum
Michigan state park campgrounds saw a record 1.45 million camp night reservations in 2021, according to information from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Parks and Recreation Division. But that record may not last long.
Reservations in January 2022 were up 8 percent from the first month of 2021 and February 2022 saw a 2 percent increase, even with soaring gas prices.
“There may be several reasons, whether it’s for experienced campers who are looking to stay more or first-time or historic customers coming back,” Jason Fleming, chief of Resource Protection and Promotion for the DNR’s Parks and Recreation. “We saw higher numbers during the last two summers, but we have been trending up in other areas as well.
“State Forest camping, for instance, has increased the last several years and we saw record revenues as a result, but you could see this in some places starting back in 2017 and 2018.”
Fleming said the state hasn’t been seeing any major cancellations as of early March because of concerns with gas prices in general or the economy as a whole.
Rhodes said Lake Leelanau RV Park has seen some cancellations because of fuel hikes, but just as often is getting calls from folks who want to extend previously planned stays. Rhodes said she thinks travelers may not move around as much, or eliminate excursions to the Upper Peninsula, to accommodate.
“You’re seeing people that are extending because they don’t want to drive around,” she said. “They’ll stay more in one spot. For every eight cancellations, we’re seeing eight extensions.”
The COVID-19 pandemic often was referred to as a trend accelerator — both positively and negatively. It proved to be a big boost for camping, which was already on the rise years before the word COVID became a part of anyone’s vocabulary.
“It was heading in that direction before the pandemic,” Rhodes said. “Camper sales were already on a huge increase. It just pushed that momentum even further.”
Quick Recovery
The momentum that camping had been building ground to a halt — like pretty much every other industry — in the spring of 2020. That created uncertainty in industries focused on housing and feeding tourists.
Timber Ridge, owned by Gordon Waggoner, opened a handful of its cabins to house health care workers and even Uber drivers. But it wasn’t the same. That all changed when Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reopened campgrounds.
“After the governor opened Traverse City, it was game on,” said Lambert, who noted that many spring 2020 reservations were from people who lived four hours or more away from TC. “It went from zero to 60 (mph). The phones followed suit.”
“In 2020 we were a little nervous,” Cooper said. “We were surprisingly busy and then 2021 surpassed it. By all the industry standards, camping and RVing are just exploding.”
Just like every other industry, campgrounds had to adapt to changing safety protocols dealing with COVID, especially in 2020.
“2020 was a different year,” Alt said of Turtle Lake Campground, which also has a 35-site horse camp, which hosts four shows annually. “Our office, where I got most of my interaction with people, was closed.”
Lambert said Timber Ridge changed some of its activities in the campground. Check-in was changed to limit contact. Food ordering from the lodge was altered.
“You just had to work with what none of us knew and people were figuring it out at the same time,” Lambert said.
But while other industries had to make major adjustments to keeping people distanced and safe — especially during the early months of the pandemic before vaccinations were available — camping had a built-in advantage of being outside.
As social as you want to be
“Camping is unique,” Lambert said. “You can be as social as you want to be or as (much of a hermit) as you want to be.”
“When COVID was a thing, people didn’t want to be inside,” Alt said. “But with camping, they could go and be with family and grandma could see the kids.”
Add in the cooped-up nature of everybody else for the last nine months of 2020 and the much of 2021, and camping continued to pitch ahead.
“We had a real good year,” said Cooper, who noted that Kalkaska RV park had many families in 2020, some of which used WiFi to work remotely from their campers. “People were anxious to get out and get back to their lives — and camping was something people feel safe doing. A RV is the perfect place for social distancing, if that’s what you wanted to do.”
“(The year) 2021 was definitely a producing year,” Alt said. “2020 was good, we just weren’t building any more. In 2021, once everything opened up, they said, ‘Let’s get out.’ Every weekend we were busy from the time school let out until school started up again. The weekdays were even busy, and from there we supported a steady crowd of people.”
Lambert said staffing was a little bit of an issue at Timber Ridge in 2020, but the employees did their best and the guests were understanding. That helped a lot of campgrounds set records the following year.
“We had an incredible year,” Lambert said. “Every year we did a little better. Part of that was the high rate of return guests.”
“We did (have a record year),” Rhodes said of 2021 at Lake Leelanau RV Park. “Even years before the pandemic we increased revenues every year.”
And the future doesn’t look any less bright for northern Michigan camping in 2022 and beyond. The early phone calls and the reservations being made earlier and earlier are enough of an indication of that, even during times of economic uncertainty.
“The way the phones have been ringing, we’re going to be fine again,” Cooper said.
“Last year we set a record and this year we’re at the same level and we’re not even open yet,” Alt said of Turtle Lake Campground, which opens May 1 to seasonal campers, May 15 for everyone else.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.