From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Association of Realtors awarded a $10,000 Housing Opportunity Grant to the Traverse Area Association of Realtors.
Combined with a $1,000 contribution from TAAR, the money will help support local nonprofit Housing North, according to a release.
Housing North formed in 2018 with the mission of overcoming the communications, policy and financial barriers that stand in the way of housing solutions in Northwest Michigan.
The nonprofit’s Homes for Our Future Campaign aims to enhance outreach to local governments and community organizations through webinars, advocacy resources and training.
Grant money will help Housing North and TAAR to:
- Organize and develop a webinar series providing short, informative presentations to diverse audiences about housing needs, solutions, and advocacy opportunities.
- Build a coalition of housing supporters through resolutions and endorsements from local governments and community partners to drive local and statewide action.
- Create a platform for a grassroots advocacy network through locally-based Homes for Our Future committees with locally-designated navigators for advocates that will provide information, opportunities and on-ramps, if you will, for local partner participation and advocacy.
- Develop, promote and share advocacy materials and resources, including advocacy trainings and toolkits on HomesForOurFuture.org.
“TAAR is proud to support the work of Housing North and the Homes for our Future Campaign to better engage public and private sector partners and create a development-friendly environment to meet the well-documented need for housing in Northwest Michigan,” Government Affairs Director Connor Miller said in the release.
TAAR operates in the core area of Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Antrim, Kalkaska, and Benzie counties, and in the surrounding counties of Missaukee, Wexford, Manistee and Charlevoix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.