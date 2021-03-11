TRAVERSE CITY — Realtor.com this week included Traverse City on its list of America’s 10 fastest-growing retirement destinations.
The real estate website considered metro areas where at least a quarter of the population was aged 60 and up, according to U.S. census data.
Then, the article stated, it found the areas that saw the largest increase in the number of new residents aged 55-plus moving in from 2014 to 2019, as well as the biggest jump in seasonal and vacation homes over the same period. It also considered its own real estate listings that included phrases like “universal design” and “aging in place.”
Lakeland, Florida, was listed as No. 1. The city, near Tampa and Orlando, has a median home list price or $260,050, according to the article.
Traverse City was listed as No. 2. Realtor.com pegs the median home list price at $419,950.
The other cities listed in the article are: Springfield, Massachusetts, $300,050; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, $850,050; Wilmington, North Carolina, $382,550; Winchester, Virginia, $339,050; Portland, Maine; $451,450; Salisbury, Maryland, $360,050; Albany, New York, $360,050; and Hartford, Connecticut, $302,850.
Realtor.com says more than 28 million baby boomers retired in just the third quarter of 2020. That’s 3.2 million more than retired in the third quarter of 2019, according to the Pew Research Center.
Housing prices are high in Coeur d’Alene, the article explained, because the city’s location on a lake, near a major river and nestled among mountains means residents can hike, bike, boat and ski without leaving home.
The article said of Traverse City: “It’s a good fit for nature lovers with public beaches, miles of biking and walking trails, state forests, ski resorts, wineries, and lots more.”
