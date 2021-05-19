PETOSKEY — Real Estate One of Petoskey expanded by adding locations in Charlevoix and Indian River.
The Petoskey office is located at 1349 U.S.-131.
The expansion included acquiring the Charlevoix (1200 Bridge St.) and Beaver Island (37615 King’s Highway) offices from Real Estate One’s corporate operations, according to a release. The Indian River location at 6220 M-68 is a new office.
Real Estate One of Petoskey was the 2020 Real Estate One Franchise Network and Franchise of the Year, an honor the office has earned multiple times, according to the release.
“The Petoskey team has been consistently growing and in 2020 they increased their sales volume 27% over 2019,” Dennis Pearsall, President of the Real Estate One Franchise Network, said. “Their outstanding achievement in becoming the top franchise office is a result of their with exceptional production and overall performance. This expansion will add to their success in northern Michigan.”
C.T. Shuman, Doug Nowels and Ethan Swiger are the owner/brokers at Real Estate One Petoskey.
“We are extremely excited to be expanding our team into Charlevoix and Indian River,” Nowles said in the release. “As with our Petoskey office our goal is to create a professional, hardworking family atmosphere that serves our customers and client’s needs.”
“Our goal is to bring the same level of professional service we currently offer to both communities,” said Swiger. “We provide a team-style work environment for our agents and full-service real estate to our clients.”
Swiger said Real Estate One Petoskey will work with new partner/manager Steve Parafin in the Charlevoix office. Dan O’Hare will be the partner/manager in the Indian River office.
More information on Real Estate One Petoskey is available at www.reomich.com/petoskey or by calling (231) 347-6200.
The Charlevoix office can be reached at https://charlevoixreo.com/ and the Indian River office at https://charlevoixreo.com/.
