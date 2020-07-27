Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — Like a petulant pre-teen, taking a privilege away can cause an increased desire once restored.
Whether the purchase of an existing home or renting a shoreside chalet for a week-long escape, nearly all aspects of the real estate market have roared back after the post COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were eased.
“We continue to get interest,” said Realtor Deirdre Carroll, who works for Cygnus Real Estate based out of Suttons Bay. “I can’t even set my phone down; it’s nonstop. I told my family I need to clone myself.
“It’s been super hot.”
The May 2020 numbers from the Traverse Area Association of Realtors show a sharp downturn, but the statistics may be the proverbial calm before the storm.
Just 116 homes were sold in May in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benize, Antrim and Kalkaska counties according to TAAR, a 62.5 decrease from the 309 sold in May of 2019 and a 30.1 percent dip from 30 days prior. But consider the fact that the real estate market was virtually closed for business — except for virtual tours and already begun transactions — from the middle of March to when services reopened on May 7.
A couple weeks after the reopening of real estate with restrictions, Realtors Shelley Brunette of Real Estate One and Meagan Luce of Century 21 Northland were saying 2020 was shaping up to be a market for sellers.
Maureen Penfold of RE/Max Bayshore doesn’t have a doubt nearly two months into the reopening.
“It’s definitely still a seller’s market,” said Penfold, who has been a Realtor for 30 years. “There are a lot of bidding wars for properties in many different price ranges.
“It’s been shocking actually at some of the stories I’ve heard in terms of offers over asking price.”
Except these are not stories — they’re reality. And every Realtor seems to have some, whether with a client or within the same office.
Penfold said two separate RE/Max Realtors submitted offers $60,000 above asking price, one on a $260,000 house and another on a $489,000 condominium. Both went to higher bidders.
Carroll had three listings and sold two of the properties in the same day in June, both above asking price. The two properties were drastically different price-wise as well, one being a condominium at the Homestead Resort in Glen Arbor listed for $495,000 and the other a house in Beulah with a $125,000 price tag.
The Benzie County house also led to more business for Carroll. She got another listing from a neighbor of the house under contract and two families who looked at the Beulah home headed back out to look at additional listings that weekend.
So while the May 2020 numbers are drastically down, Penfold said it is a reflection of the past and not an indication of the future.
June 2020 saw 218 homes sell in the five-county area. That is down 60 homes from June 2019, but the sixth month of this year was still dealing with economic uncertainty and a market still awakening.
“I think you’ll be more surprised at the numbers you see in June and July,” Penfold said in the last full week of June. “Those aren’t going to be down in May because we were shutdown in March and April.
“They’re going to be really high.”
Airbnb bookings are already extremely active in the state. Vacation rentals reopened after real estate in northern Michigan, and again the demand was drastic and immediate.
According to AirDNA, an industry source of short-term rental data, Airbnb bookings in Michigan from May 17 to June 10 of 2019 were 20,955. A year later, the bookings jumped to 30,902, an increase of 47 percent.
But that fell short of the action in Traverse City. Over the same time frame from 2019 to 2020, Airbnb bookings went from 2,221 to 4,188, an increase of 89 percent.
The median home sale price in May also took a hit, dropping to $229,500 from $249,000 in April according to sold statistics from TAAR. The median value of a home sold in June 2020 was nearly identical to 2019 and up more than $22,000 from May.
The median price in May of this year is probably skewed by the low number of overall sales. The median price actually increased greatly in Antrim County and slightly in Kalkaska, but was dramatically down in the other three counties in the region.
While sale prices were dropping, the average number of days on the market dipped slightly. After fluctuating between 113 and 120 days in the five counties over the first three months of 2020, the number fell from 120 days in March of 2020 to 108 in April and 104 in May.
The days-on-market average was 108 in June, but just 76 days in Grand Traverse County.
Penfold has seen the speed of the market herself.
“I had a house I listed for $700,000 and I had four offers the very first day,” she said.
Another post-coronavirus trend seems to be more potential buyers bringing cash to the table. Penfold said her experience in the two months of real estate’s return to northern Michigan is: Cash is king. She said she’s seen 30-40 percent cash transactions since the restart. She said several others buyers that could afford to cover the cost didn’t, because mortgage rates are so low.
On the Wells Fargo website, a few days past the mid-point of May, a home buyer could get a 30-year fixed purchase mortgage for 3.25 percent with an annual percentage rate (APR) of 3.352 on a 30-year fixed mortgage. A little more than a month later and the same two figures were for 3 and 3.123 percent respectively.
The 20-year rates dropped from 2.875 percent and a 3.031 APR in mid-May to 2.75 percent and 2.991 APR. The 15-year fixed rate went from 2.625 to 2.5 percent while the 15-year APR was nearly identical.
While existing home sales have heated up, new construction has declined. According to a release from the state Home Builders Association, housing permits for single family homes are down more than 20 percent from May 2019 to the fifth month of 2020.
But the release said the decline is not from demand, but “a shortage of building materials, labor shortages and other challenges continue to prevent the industry from full recovery.”
HBA of Michigan CEO Bob Filka said in the release that “the multi-layered supply chain that supports residential housing can’t just turn off and turn on in a matter of weeks or even months.”
The restart after the six-week shutdown has kept people hopping to keep up with the pace.
“I’ve had so many people in the office say this is the busiest they’ve been ... ever,” Penfold said.
Penfold and Carroll said there seems to be a lot of interest from those outside of the area who are purchasing in northern Michigan to escape bigger cities, COVID or both.
“People are excited,” Carroll said. “It’s people that want to move out of urban areas of just want that second home.”
How long this surge lasts remains to be seen, Penfold added.
“I’m uncertain about the economy and the high unemployment as it continues,” she said. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”
Either way, the summer months of northern Michigan real estate promise to be a rapidly-moving ride.
