CADILLAC — Will the Tropical Diabolical IPA come out on top or will the Juniper Rye IPA prevail?
Does the Psychedelic Cat Grass IPA have a long run ahead or will the Scoop Stout — Imperial/Double Milk be ‘cutting down the nets’ as the region champion?
Is there a craft beer out there to prevent the Drift North from claiming back-to-back titles?
That’s what the Michigan Beer Drinker Quarantine Madness 2.0 aims to prove.
For the second straight year, Michigan Beer Drinker will hold a March Madness-style tournament to determine the best craft beer in the state. The idea — inspired by the COVID-19 quarantine last year — came from his children, Michigan Beer Drinker owner Kim Gabara said.
“We came up with the game for something for people to do at their houses and to give the breweries some exposure,” Gabara said. “We feel it happened. It did what we wanted it to do.”
The 64 beers are divided into four regions — Northern Lower Peninsula, Upper Peninsula, Southwestern Lower Peninsula and Southeastern Lower Peninsula.
Participants have until 11:59 p.m. on March 20 to fill out their brackets picking their ‘winning’ beer for the game.
Brackets are available for download at https://tinyurl.com/MBD2021bracket. The completed bracket can be emailed to mbdmadness@mibeerdrinker.com by the deadline.
Beginning March 21, people vote at https://www.facebook.com/mibeerdrinker/ to determine the winning beer that advances in the single-elimination tournament. Gabara said the online voting takes about five weeks to complete.
Those who fill out the brackets get 10 points if their selection matches the online poll results in the first round. The points double for the second, third and fourth rounds. Semifinal wins are worth 200 points while successfully predicting the overall champion is worth 300 points.
The winning entry receives $100 in shopping at the Michigan Beer Drinker Store.
Complete rules are available at https://tinyurl.com/MBD2021rules.
In the first round of the Northern Lower Peninsula Bracket, the breweries and beer matchups are:
- Tropical Diabolical IPA from North Peak Brewing Company in Traverse City vs. Juniper Rye IPA from Earthen Ales in Traverse City
- Psychedelic Cat Grass American IPA from Short’s Brewing in Bellaire/Elk Rapids vs. Scoop Stout — Imperial/Double Milk from Five Shores Brewing in Beulah
- 20 Pound Sledge American IPA from The Workshop Brewing Company in Traverse City vs. GoodAle Donut Cream from Rolling Oak Brewing in Grayling
- First Curve IPA from Ludington Bay Brewing Company vs. My Chest Hurts IPA from Snowbelt Brewing in Gaylord
- 45’er IPA from Austin Brothers Beer Company in Alpena vs. Pen Hopper IPA from MiddleCoast Brewing Company in Traverse City
- Hell’s Half Mile from Tri-City Brewing Company in Bay City vs. Kayak Attack from Big Buck Brewing in Gaylord
- Copper Harbor Ale from Midland Brewing Company vs. I Fear No Beer Imperial IPA from Alcona Brew Haus in Harrisville
- Whiled Away IPA from Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort vs. Real Rock Lager from Stiggs Brewing Company in Boyne City
Gabara said there is no cost for breweries to participate. He included more information about the breweries and the contest beers in 2021.
In the inaugural contest in 2020, Tangelo Dream IPA from Ludington Bay Brewing Company won the Northern Lower region, but lost in the semifinals to Drift North IPA from Cold Iron Brewery in Ironwood.
Zephyros New England IPA from HomeGrown Brewing Company in Oxford won the Southeast Lower region before losing in the finals to Drift North. Pontius Pilate New England IPA from Beer Church Brewing in New Buffalo won the Southwest Lower.
Gabara said many of the smaller breweries won regional titles and received plaques in the inaugural contest. Gabara said promotion was often the deciding factor.
“Last year they were all unexpected,” he said. “It was more socially driven than marketing.”
In addition to providing exposure for craft breweries during a difficult time, the contest allowed companies to connect. He said several sent care packages to each other, sometimes driving great lengths of the Great Lakes state to deliver them in person.
“It was good community,” Gabara said.
