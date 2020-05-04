TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech's monthly Pitch Night returns as a livestream event on Tuesday, May 5.
The organization's second 'Live Quaranstream Event' is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The event can be seen on the TCNewTech YouTube channel, Facebook page or its new LinkedIn page (search for TCNewTech).
The four finalists competing for the $500 top prize were selected by a panel of judges. The finalists, according to a release from TCNewTech, include:
- Breathscape, an Apple mobile operating system app that "analyzes breath in real-time and provides continuous musical biofeedback, effectively training individuals to relax the nervous system."
- Honest Security, which provides "cyber security for the home and beyond with a simple, easy-to-use command center with optional access to security professionals."
- Intvo, a software company that "leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand and predict pedestrian behavior in the context of autonomous cars and fleet-vehicles."
- Respiratory Motion Inc., "the first and only non-invasive Minute Ventilation Monitor for all patients."
Each of the four start-up companies will pitch its emerging technology businesses for five minutes to an online audience of investors and entrepreneurs. The $500 prize for the best pitch will be determined by a live text vote.
