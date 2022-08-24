GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health announced the recipients of its 2021 Quality Awards, recognizing “top physician offices that improve health care outcomes for patients across Michigan,” according to a release.
More than 150 practices in Michigan received the honor in 2021.
The awards are given to physicians and offices who earn the highest overall scores through the Priority Health Primary Care Provider Incentive Program.
Offices must reach a minimum of the national 90th percentile “across 13 performance outcomes in preventive care and chronic disease measures, including cancer and depression screening, immunizations and chronic condition management,” according to the release.
“We are truly grateful to work with such outstanding physician partners, who work diligently to keep Michigan residents safe and healthy,” Priority Health President Praveen Thadani said in a release. “The Quality Awards are our way of recognizing excellence in care and expressing our gratitude and appreciation for their dedication, talent and merit.”
The 2021 Quality Awards are in their 35th year. The recognition began with 30 practices achieving the distinction in 1986.
Northwestern Michigan recipients of the 2021 Quality Award by city include:
Cadillac: Cadillac Family Physicians, PC; Family Practice of Cadillac; Mackinaw Trail Health Associates
Cheboygan: Rivertown Medical Clinic
Harbor Springs: Little Traverse Primary Care
Petoskey: Petoskey Family Medicine, PC; Petoskey Pediatrics, PC
Suttons Bay: Leelanau Family Practice, PC
Traverse City: Brookside Family Medicine; Cherry Bend Family Care, PLC; Gary S. Ruoff, DO, PC; Grand Traverse Children’s Clinic; Grand Traverse Internists, PC; Kids Creek Children’s Clinic; Milliken Medical Group; Northern Michigan Medicine & Pediatrics, PLLC; Partners in Family Practice; Partners in Health of Traverse City; Thirlby Clinic, PLC; Traverse Bay Internal Medicine, PC; West Front Primary Care, PLLC
For more information on the Quality Awards, visit priorityhealth.com/qualityawards.
