GRAND RAPIDS — Twenty-one northern Michigan medical facilities were awarded 2020 Priority Health Quality Awards.
Priority Health honored 219 physicians and offices throughout the state. According to a release from Priority, the Quality Awards are “for improving health care outcomes for patients” in the state.
The 2020 Quality Awards are for provider work during 2019.
The awards are given to facilities “that achieve the highest overall scores in preventive care and chronic disease measures through the Priority Health Primary Care Provider Incentive Program.”
“Priority Health has the opportunity to work with the industry’s smartest providers to bring affordable, quality care to patients across the state,” Priority Health President and CEO Joan Budden said in the release. “We’re proud to recognize the results of physicians and physician offices that exceed national benchmarks and help make Michigan a healthier state.”
The release adds the Quality Awards are for practices that “meet or exceed the national 90th percentile benchmark in order to qualify for incentive awards on 27 performance measures, such as cancer and depression screening, immunizations, and chronic condition management.”
An address listing from Priority Health showed Quality Award winners from northern Michigan included:
- Buckley: Northern Pines Health Center, Inc.
- Cadillac: Family Practice of Cadillac; Cadillac Family Physicians, PC
- Grayling: Grayling Community Health Center
- Harbor Springs: Little Traverse Primary Care
- Lake City: Lake City Primary Care, PC
- Petoskey: Bayside Family & Sports Medicine
- Suttons Bay: Leelanau Family Practice, PC
- Traverse City: West Front Primary Care, PLLC; Thirlby Clinic, PLC; Grand Traverse Internists, PC; Grand Traverse Children’s Clinic, PC; Partners In Family Practice; Brookside Family Medicine; Traverse Area Pediatric & Adolescent Clinic; Cherry Bend Family Care, PLC; Partners in Health of Traverse City; Traverse Bay Internal Medicine, PC; Gary S. Ruoff, DO, PC; Munson Family Practice Center; Kid’s Creek Children’s Clinic, PC
Five Munson Healthcare Clinically Integrated Network practices were on the list, according to a release from Munson.
“We are very proud of all our providers and staff for their efforts in applying best practices to ensure high quality care for patients in northern Michigan,” Laura Glenn, president of Ambulatory Services & Value Based Care for Munson Healthcare, said in the release. “They are making a difference in the lives of our patients.”
As part of the program, Priority Health will award “more than $30 million to practices in support of high quality primary care.”
The Priority Health Quality Awards program began in 1986 and recognized less than 30 practices in the state.
More information on the program and a complete list of state winners is available at https://tinyurl.com/QualityAwards2020.
