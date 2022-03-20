LANSING — No matter what the weather is outside, spring officially arrives at 11:33 a.m. today.
Pure Michigan’s nearly $17 million advertising campaign also has arrived, ready to trumpet spring — and then summer’s arrival. The campaign reminds people to “Pursue Your Pure” during the warmer spring and summer months.
Traverse City Tourism President/CEO Trevor Tkach said the campaign may be even more important now as ever. He said Michigan needs to deliver its “welcoming message to the world” and multi-state efforts like “Pursue Your Pure” are part of it.
“I’m grateful that Pure Michigan is staying relevant and active,” Tkach said. “It’s a very competitive travel market right now.”
Pure Michigan has a new marketing company behind it. The state selected integrated marketing communications agency MMGY to lead the effort. Tkach said TC Tourism also utilizes some services from MMGY, which could create some synergy.
The regional and in-state Pure Michigan broadcast and connected TV advertising campaign is scheduled to run through Aug. 31.
Traverse City is one of the in-state markets, according to a release from Pure Michigan. Alpena, Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing and Marquette are also scheduled to be a part of the campaign within Michigan.
“With warm weather on the horizon, I encourage travelers to explore nearby communities, spend time with loved ones and create new memories this spring and summer in Pure Michigan,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in the release. “The Pure Michigan campaign is designed to remind travelers of the beauty and diversity of Michigan’s destinations, and seek their purest, most unforgettable moments of warm weather travel.”
“Spring is upon us, and with warmer temperatures ahead comes our new spring/summer advertising campaign, designed to remind audiences of the beauty and diversity of Michigan at summertime,” Travel Michigan Vice President Dave Lorenz, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said in the release. “We continue to evolve the ways we inspire travel to, and within, the state, by sharing our diversity of people and places using a variety of new techniques to amplify the message about Pure Michigan as the perfect warm-weather vacation destination.”
Regional promotions are also scheduled for Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Indianapolis; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; South Bend, Indiana; Toledo, Ohio; Atlanta; Louisville, Kentucky; and St. Louis.
The campaign will include two brand new television commercials, “On the Street” and “On Repeat,” highlighting the many diverse destinations and experiences Michigan offers while also encouraging travelers to pursue their own unique experiences. Additional commercials featured include 14 Clubs, Along the Way, Perfect Summer, and Wish You Were Here.
The campaign will feature online video and digital ads, social media and radio ads. The titles of some of the ads include Road Trip, Field Trip, First Tee, Gone Fishing, Songs of Summer and Soul 2.
Also part of the campaign are nearly 100 billboards in regional and in-state markets from April 11 through May 8. Pure Michigan branding will be displayed on a double-decker bus in downtown Chicago from April 11 through May 8.
The summer campaign will feature a Motown Radio station takeover of Pandora’s Motown station, starting on April 11.
The 2022 Pure Michigan Travel Guide will be available both as a free magazine and an accessible digital guide in April. Marquette’s Presque Isle Park is showcased on the cover of the four-color, 90-page guide. Features include topics such as Great Outdoors, City Escapes, Along the Shore, Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture, Eat & Drink, Beach Plus, Summer of Your Dreams, Make it Marquette and Golf Paradise.
The total budget for the warm weather advertising campaign is $16,694,642, with 22 industry entities contributing a total of $1.52 million.
In 2019, the summer ad campaign influenced $2.2 billion in traveler spending and $142 million in state tax revenue in Michigan, according to the market research institute SMARInsights.
