NORTHPORT — The new owners of Tucker’s in Northport plan to continue operating the property as a restaurant and bowling alley.
Realtor Kyle Jean of Exit Realty said the new owners have declined to be named at this time. The sale of the 12,000-square-foot building at 116 S. Waukazoo St. closed on June 26.
“They are planning some tweaks and some renovations to make it their own,” Jean said of the new owners.
Jean said the new owners of Tucker’s own a home in Leelanau County and have ties to Northport.
Constructed in 2013, Tucker’s houses a restaurant, bar, bowling alley, arcade games and dance floor. All furniture, fixtures and equipment were included in the property listing, as was a Class C + Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor license.
Jean said the new owners of Tucker’s plan to operate the bowling alley and bar and continue to serve food. But Jean said the space will be “optimized and utilized differently.”
“They have some cool things the want to bring to the building,” Jean said.
Tucker’s was listed for sale for only a week before a potential buyer came to the table, according to listing agent Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Commercial.
The asking price was $1.2 million.
The business closed in March in response to Michigan’s stay-at-home COVID-19 restrictions. Owners Bill and Nina Collins announced in April that the closure was permanent.
Tucker’s was built on the site of the former Woody’s Settling Inn. A longtime downtown Northport anchor, Woody’s closed in 2004.
