DEARBORN — Michigan’s gasoline prices opened June with a weekly decrease, but wiped it out with a price jump on the second Sunday of the month.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the state rose 12 cents on Sunday from the previous week to $3.65, according to the latest release from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The new state average is 30 cents more than it was at this time in May, but well below the $5.22 from this time in June 2022.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $24 below when 2022 prices peaked in June.
“While Michigan motorists are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week, these prices are still $1.57 less than the record high gas prices from this time last year,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release.
Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were in Marquette ($3.71), metro Detroit ($3.67) and Ann Arbor ($3.67). The state’s least expensive averages were reported in Flint ($3.62), Grand Rapids ($3.63) and Saginaw ($3.64).
The United States average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline also rose last week, but increased just 4 cents to $3.59.
The national average at this time in May was $3.54.
The national average in June 2022 was $5.00.
Gas demand increased slightly last week from 9.1 to 9.22 million barrels per day, according to the latest information from the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 2.7 million to 218.8 million barrels.
“Although gas demand increased, increasing stocks and fluctuating oil prices have contributed to limiting increases,” the release from AAA — The Auto Club Group said.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil 79 cents to $72.53 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, the release said.
Oil prices rose due to market optimism that summer demand may be more robust than expected.
“Price increases were capped last week despite the announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, that member nations would continue to keep their production reduction agreement from May 2023 in place through 2024, and Saudi Arabia approved an additional cut of 1 million b/d starting in July 2023,” the release said.
The EIA also reported total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 500,000 to 459.2 million barrels.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
