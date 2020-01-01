From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering a pair of free upcoming seminars.
“Mentor-Protégé Programs in Federal Contracting” is an online webinar Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. According to a release, the webinar focus is on “the Department of Defense mentor-protégé program, as well as the Small Business Administration’s All Small Mentor-Protégé Program.”
“Selling to Uncle Sam: Understanding the Government Marketplace” is an in-person seminar scheduled for Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon in Conference Room 2 at Networks Northwest, 600 E. Front St. in Traverse City.
The Feb. 6 workshop covers the basics of selling to the federal government and the state of Michigan, according to a release.
Advance registration is required for the seminars. More information is available at www.nwm.org/ptac.
The Northwest Michigan PTAC is hosted by Networks Northwest.
