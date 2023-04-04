Proximity, accessibility behind Northern Lakes Boat Company

RAPID CITY — The best part about owning a boat or recreational vehicle is using it.

A new business in Rapid City aims to make that easier.

The Northern Lakes Boat Company “come and go” access starting May 1. The idea behind the new business from Matt Keiper, who retired last summer after 23 years with the United States Coast Guard, is to provide accessibility to northern Michigan’s lakes, rivers and campgrounds.

“This allows people to keep their boats all summer outside and use them as they please,” said Keiper, who has front-line search and rescue experience, six years of which were spent responding to distress calls on the Great Lakes.

Mike Brown of Cadillac has his GS pontoon boat in winter storage at Northern Lakes Boat Company, located at 7317 Rapid City Road Northwest. Brown plans to keep it there with a summer lease — which runs from May 1 to Nov. 1 — instead of hauling it back and forth with his Ram EcoDiesel truck.

Brown said it would cost at least $20 roundtrip to put his pontoon into Torch Lake for boating or fishing.

“It’s very close proximity to the launch I prefer; and has covered storage during winter with summer access, free ice for coolers, plenty of room to maneuver large boats,” Brown said in an email about why he is using Northern Lakes Boat Company.

“That’s the idea,” Keiper said. “I don’t know anyone else who offers this service. I think that’ll catch on.”

Keiper thinks the concept behind the business is needed because marina slips are in such a high demand.

“Slips are hard to come by,” Keiper said. “A lot of places put you on a wait list and that wait list can be years long.”

I am ‘in line’ waiting for the marina short list so I decided to wait it out at Matt’s shop for a couple years,” Brown added in his email.

A lifelong boater himself in addition to being an USCG licensed captain and sailing instructor, Keiper said he got on several waiting lists before buying a boat when he moved to Traverse City five years ago.

Locating the business in Rapid City also made sense.

“There is a bunch of access points between Clam Lake, Lake Skegemog, Torch Lake,” he said. “Within 15 minutes (drive) there are probably 12-15 launch points. You’ve got a lot there.”

The business is also in proximity to a lot of campgrounds. Keiper said about half of the 15 vehicles stored outside this winter are campers.

Keiper purchased the three-acre property with a fenced lot in August. He converted a 50-by-80 foot shop into winter storage for a dozen boats. The building will be heated and have room for 10 boats this fall.

“The whole idea was to do as much storage as I could before the winter,” said Keiper.

Keiper, who has a 10-acre vacant lot a short distance away, will add a 60-by-100 foot pole barn this month. Two others will follow.

“This year I’ve got a 120 by 60 pole barn going up, so this fall I’ll have room for 35 boats inside ...” he said. “The plan is to build three of those 120 by 60 pole barns.

“Then I should be able to get around 85 boats inside and the rest of the boats outside, maybe another 25.”

As there is a summer lease, there is also winter rental. It includes winterizing and shrink-wrapping for outside storage. Indoor storage fees are based on the size of the boat.

Keiper said he plans to install a concrete pad as a free boat wash station, which will cut down on the spread of invasive species. Northern Lakes Boat Company will also offer boat cleaning and detailing and some service.

More information on the business is available at NLBoatCo.com.

“... in addition to summer and winter boat/RV storage, I offer weekly pontoon rentals with free delivery to the dock for waterfront, short-term rentals on Torch, Elk, Skegemog, Clam and Bellaire lakes,” Keiper said in an email. “What’s important is convenience and customer service, by way of our location and services provided, to enable folks to get out to enjoy those special summer days in northern MI.”

Keiper said he spent the last five of his 23 years in the Coast Guard in Traverse City. The draw of the outdoor recreational opportunities will likely keep him here.

“The kids liked the schools and the wife liked her job,” he said. “It was tough to leave here. We love it.”