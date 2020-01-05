TRAVERSE CITY — Brawn before brains.
Robert and Jennifer Mathews of Grawn are the first new business of 2020, filing Property Group North with the Grand Traverse County Clerk’s office a little more than a dozen minutes before noon on Thursday.
An assumed name (also known as a DBA, or “doing business as” registration) is the easiest way to officially create a new business identity and is required to open a bank account.
Filing for a new business name costs $10 at the county clerk’s office and is valid for five years.
Property Group North uses Robert Mathew’s construction background in a new way.
“We’re starting this new company to build spec home and rental property in the area,” Jennifer Mathews said. “It’s all under the umbrella of Property Group North.”
Even though his name is listed first on the application, Robert said the first new business of 2020 in Grand Traverse County will be run more by his wife. Robert joked that he supplies the labor in the new business, the brawn if you will.
“I’ve always been that,” he said with a smile.
“Every partnership needs that,” Jennifer Mathews quickly responded.
Robert Mathews has his own construction company, but Property Group North is its own entity. It just happens to be the first business born in 2020.
“We want this to be totally separate,” Jennifer said. “This is a brand-new baby. That was working with the public; this is a brand-new baby.”
Property Group North is also an opportunity for Jennifer Mathews to be her own boss after working for others in her career.
“Absolutely,” she said. “I think I’ve always wanted to (work for myself).”
Jennifer Mathews’ most recent job was in community mental health in the contracting department.
She left in August and will also pursue a college degree in business.
“An opportunity came up, so this is what I’m doing,” she said.
Robert and Jennifer Mathews said the timing in starting a new professional venture was right on a personal level. The youngest of the couple’s four children is turning 20.
“Now we have a little freedom to spread our wings a little bit,” she said.
Having a business partner with construction experience on the front end and an experienced handyman on the back end was an added bonus, Jennifer Mathews said. Then there’s Robert’s experience in filing for a DBA.
“I’ve been down this road a few times,” he said.
The time stamp on the Property Group North filing was 11:47:09.
The Mathews didn’t think they would be the first new business of 2020 in Grand Traverse County when they went to the Governmental Center late in the morning of Jan. 2.
The Governmental Center was closed for closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the holidays, but opened for business on Thursday at 8 a.m.
“It does surprise me,” Jennifer Mathews said of being DBA No. 1. “You would think (being a) new year, people would say, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s file our DBA.’”
Property Group North was one of three DBAs at the Grand Traverse County Clerk’s office on Jan. 2 and one of three new businesses. The second new business of the year was Helping Hands Resale Store on 721 Woodmere Ave., filed by Monica Maleski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.