TRAVERSE CITY — A color-coded map highlighting a variety of downtown public projects and its impact on business dominated discussion at the monthly meeting of the Downtown Development Authority Friday morning.
The map was put on monitors in the Commission Chamber of the Governmental Center during the report from CEO Jean Derenzy and remained in place for rest of the nearly 75-minute meeting.
The repaving of East Front Street between Grandview Parkway and Boardman Avenue in September begins what will be two busy years of projects, culminating with the reconstruction of Grandview Parkway scheduled for completion in October of 2024.
Derenzy and several DDA board members said it's important the public knows downtown won’t be closed during these construction projects, but getting information out will be critical. Derenzy said DDA staff is meeting Monday to discuss signage and detours for the Grandview Parkway project, even though it isn’t scheduled to start until April 2024.
“We are very cognizant that businesses will be impacted the next two years,” said Derenzy, who later added “the time is now” to begin understanding how the Grandview Parkway project will affect downtown accessibility.
The first project — the repaving of East Front Street — is scheduled for night work for a two-week period next month.
But new sheet piling to shore up the wall along the Boardman River in the alley of the 200 block of Front Front Street, scheduled to begin in October, promises to create more issues, including parking as well as trash removal and deliveries to businesses.
DDA chair Gabe Schneider and board member Pete Kirkwood said communication will be the key.
“We downplay the impact at our own peril,” said Kirkwood, who later added this work is necessary. “What are our choices?”
The spring of 2023 also is filled with projects, including the reconstruction of the North Cass and South Union Street bridges, sewer realignment in the alley of the 100 block of East Front Street and work on Lot B, site of the Farmers Market.
Derenzy said deck replacement of the two bridges will be similar to the West Front Street bridge, putting it out of commission for six months.
Derenzy said work on the north and south side of the Boardman River will address items of significance while also keeping preservation of the natural resource as the top priority.
In other business during the meeting, the DDA board:
- Heard an update on a downtown retail incubator planned for 116 Cass St. Derenzy said the DDA is continuing to work with the owners of the property as well as with the Traverse City SCORE chapter and Traverse Connect about specific plans for having 10 to 15 businesses working out of the space at any one time to get established.
- Approved a contract with Valley City Sign for a maximum of $34,373 for the fabrication and installation of wayfinding signs in the district, with contingency funds to replace a recently-damaged pedestrian kiosk. This action was tabled in July to give local companies a chance to submit bids, which came in higher than Valley City Sign.
- Accepted a $400,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. for façade improvement within the DDA.
- Approved entering into a contract with the County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority for a grant of $77,950 for some additional assessment work along the 100 and 200 block alleys of East Front Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.