TRAVERSE CITY — Unprecedented challenges in the food industry haven’t stopped area businesses from helping families through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local restaurants and food producers already dealing with the operational upheaval of the global health crisis are still making the time and effort to supply meals and food products to area families, health care workers, food banks and others in need.
“We knew this was going to be tough on families, with people losing their jobs and not being able to go to work,” said Jason McQueer of J & S Hamburg South Airport in Traverse City, who owns the restaurant with his wife Tiffany.
The Project Feed the Kids effort launched by the couple back in April just surpassed more than 7,300 meals donated around the community, as more businesses and donors continue to feed the initiative.
“When we heard about this, we were all in,” said Chris Girrbach, co-founder of Great Lakes Potato Chip Co. in Traverse City. He learned about Project Feed the Kids from one of his employees who noticed it on social media, and quickly reached out to McQueers to see how he could help. Great Lakes delivered two truckloads of their locally made potato chips as part of the free sack meals provided through the project.
“People are struggling right now with work, life, there’s no school — so these kinds of things are important,” Girrbach said. “It doesn’t take a lot to put a smile on a kid’s face, and when you can do something to make that happen, it’s worth it.”
GoGo Squeez in Grawn so far contributed 3,000 of its apple fruit pouches to the effort. Plant Manager Don Tomaszewski said one of his staffers is a J & S South Airport patron and wanted to help.
But it’s a small percentage of the contributions GoGo Squeez is making across the region to keep people fed during the pandemic. More than 247,000 applesauce pouches have been donated to 18 regional school districts, almost 50 food banks, along with scores of local first responders and front-line health care workers across the Munson Healthcare network. Tomaszewski said much of the company’s focus centered on helping area school districts continue their food service programs for students during the school shutdown.
“With the COVID situation and the school districts, we felt that was a gap we could really help fill in,” he said. “It’s been a really neat thing that not a lot of people are aware of.”
The McQueers are grateful for the support they’ve received from other businesses for Project Feed the Kids.
“They all reached out to us — it was nice of them to step up and support their community as well,” he said.
Public donations have also helped out, including a Facebook page that’s generated almost $8,000 in contributions so far. Supporters have also donated food items, volunteered their time to distribute the meals and given other items including gift cards from Gordon Food Service to help purchase supplies. The meals cost about $2 each to put together, so every every little bit helps.
“It’s been amazing,” Tiffany McQueer said of the support for the initiative from the business community and the general public. “So many people have stepped up to help.”
The McQueers, their children and other volunteers put in two full work days each week to assemble and distribute the pre-packaged meals. They are handed out every Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at their restaurant on South Airport Road until they’re gone.
The couple continue to grow the effort — they started at around 80 meals and are now handing out 500-600 per weekend — despite their own professional setbacks. J&S Hamburg South Airport was among the thousands of Michigan eateries that were shuttered during the state’s early pandemic response.
The restaurant remains closed to accommodate some needed plumbing repairs being completed, along with some other kitchen upgrades undertaken during the shutdown. They hope to re-open in late July and will continue to operate Project Feed the Kids for the foreseeable future.
“It didn’t matter if we were closed down or not — children still have to eat,” Tiffany McQueer said. “We were still going to help the community.”
