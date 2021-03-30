LANSING — Students seeking priority consideration for state of Michigan financial aid programs have until May 1 to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
FAFSA submissions received at the federal processor on or before May 1 will be given priority consideration for the Michigan Competitive Scholarship and Michigan Tuition Grant, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
FAFSA submissions for the 2021-22 academic year would have had a March 1 deadline.
“Completing the FAFSA should be on top of everyone’s list when applying for college financial aid,” Robin Lott, executive director of Treasury’s Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning, said in the release. “We are hopeful that this deadline change will help families who have been faced with challenges during the pandemic. Please do not delay and complete this free application today.”
“Students who wait to complete their FAFSA after the new May 1 deadline may not receive all the financial aid they could have been entitled to receive,” the release states.
Prior to completing the FAFSA online, the student and at least one parent/guardian must go to www.fafsa.gov and obtain a Federal Student Aid ID. This ID serves as a legal signature and confirms an applicant’s identity.
More information on the FAFSA is available at www.fafsa.gov.
More information on Michigan scholarships and grant programs is available at www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid. More information on MI Student Aid is available at 1-888-447-2687 or @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.
