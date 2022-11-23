TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan will host Anirban Basu for its 2023 Economic Forecast Breakfast.
The Builders Exchange partnered with Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Western Michigan Chapter to bring Basu to Traverse City Dec. 7 for the speaking engagement at the Hagerty Center. “No Time to Buy” is the title of Basu’s presentation.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Basu’s economic forecast begins at 8:45 a.m. and a question-and-answer session is scheduled from 9:30-9:45 a.m.
Basu’s presentation “will supply in-depth analysis of the major factors shaping economic outcomes, including elevated inflation, lingering pandemic, worker shortages, war in Europe, rising interest rates and stepped up infrastructure spending,” according to a release from the Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan. “It will then turn toward a forecast for the year to come: Is there more growth in our future or is another recession on the way?”
Tickets are $75 each. There , with a reduced price of $200 for a bundle of four and $400 for a bundle of eight. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/mw977we5 or contact the Builders Exchange at (231) 946-5531.
Basu is theABC National Chief Economist and chief economic adviser to the Construction Financial Management Association. Basu is also Chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc., an economic and policy consulting firm in Baltimore.
Basu will deliver the same presentation at two events in Grand Rapids on Dec. 6.
