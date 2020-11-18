TRAVERSE CITY — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced Patient-Centered Medical Home designated physician practices for 2020.
The release came from the Northern Physicians Organization in Traverse City. NPO congratulated the physician practices in the region who earned the designation.
Patient-Centered Medical Home designation is effective Sept. 1, 2020 through Aug. 31, 2021.
According to the NPO release, the designation shows a “strong commitment to this proactive model of efficient, cost-effective patient-centered care ...”
“Patients in PCMH designated homes receive care monitored and tracked by care teams who manages common and chronic medical conditions to keep them healthy,” the release added. “They receive the right care at the right time in the right setting, preventing disease and reducing hospitalizations and (emergency room) visits.”
Practices receiving the designation include Alpine Family Medicine, Arcadia Medical, Bay Area Family Care, Bayside Family & Sports Medicine, Brookside Family Medicine, Cherry Bend Family Care PLC, Dr. Gary S. Ruoff D.O. PC, Empire Family Care, Family First Medicine, PLLC, Family Medicine of Michigan, Grand Traverse Children’s Clinic, Grand Traverse Internists, PC, Harbor Springs Medical Center, Kalkaska Medical Associates, Kids Creek Children’s Clinic, Lakeshore Family Care, PC, Leelanau Family Practice, Milliken Medical, PLLC, Munson Family Practice Center, Northern Michigan Med Center North, Northern Michigan Medicine and Pediatrics, Northern Pines Health Center, Partners in Family Practice, Partners in Health, Petoskey Pediatrics, Traverse Area Pediatric & Adolescent Clinic, P.L.C., Thirlby Clinic, PLC, Traverse Bay Internal Medicine, Traverse Health Clinic, West Front Primary Care P.L.L.C. and YourHealth Family Medicine.
NPO is a physician-led group “aligning doctors’ processes, communications, best practices and ideas.”
