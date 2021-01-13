TRAVERSE CITY — 20Fathoms in Traverse City and Ann Arbor SPARK are co-hosting a Jan. 14 webinar about the reopening of the Paycheck Protection Program.
"Paycheck Protection Program: What You Need to Know for 2021" runs from 5-6:30 p.m.
According to a release from 20Fathoms, the webinar is designed to "help small business owners understand the eligibility requirements and application process."
Register for the webinar at http://bit.ly/PPP-webinar.
Webinar presenter is Robert Scott, Region V Regional Administrator for the United States Small Business Administration. Scott represents Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio.
"Robert Scott is the architect of the PPP which has been a lifeline to small businesses," 20Fathoms Executive Director Lauren Bigelow said in the release. "We are excited he will be joining us for this webinar.
"We want to ensure that as many Michigan companies as possible receive the tools and resources to obtain loans through this vital program."
"The PPP is an important tool for small businesses throughout the state who are struggling as a result of COVID-19," added Bill Mayer, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president of entrepreneurial services. "Hearing the details of the program directly from Scott will help these companies most effectively benefit from the support it can provide."
Among the webinar topics are "determining PPP eligibility, completing the PPP application and supporting documentation including payroll details, expense calculations, identification, entity formation documents and trustee certification."
More information on 20Fathoms is available at www.20fathoms.org.
