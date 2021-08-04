WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration launched an application portal Aug. 4 for those seeking Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness.
Businesses with PPP loans of $150,000 or less can use the portal to apply for loan forgiveness directly through the SBA, according to a release. The SBA said the streamlined portal will be available for more than 6.5 million businesses.
“The SBA’s new streamlined application portal will simplify forgiveness for millions of our smallest businesses — including many sole proprietors — who used funds from our Paycheck Protection Program loans to survive the pandemic,” SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said in the release. “The vast majority of businesses waiting for forgiveness have loans under $150,000.
“These entrepreneurs are busy running their businesses and are challenged by an overly complicated forgiveness process. We need to deliver forgiveness more efficiently so they can get back to enlivening our Main Streets, sustaining our neighborhoods and fueling our nation’s economy,” said Guzman.
“This initiative will allow PPP borrowers to put their concerns of achieving full forgiveness behind them and focus on operating and growing their businesses again,” Patrick Kelley, Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Capital Access, said in the release. “We are pleased to be able to assist financial institutions across the U.S. in processing forgiveness applications for small business owners.”
Lenders are required to opt in to this program at https://directforgiveness.sba.gov. The SBA also has a PPP customer service team available to answer questions weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at (877) 552-2692.
The SBA in 2021 approved more than 6.5 million PPP loans totaling more than $275 billion. The average size of a 2021 loan was about $42,000, with 96 percent of the PPP loans going to businesses with fewer than 20 employees and 32 percent to companies in low- to moderate-income communities.
The Paycheck Protection Program is just one of the COVID-19 pandemic initiatives from the CARES Act in 2020.
More information about the PPP and other programs is available at www.sba.gov/relief.
