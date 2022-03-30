EMPIRE — Just one pic, that’s all it took.
The rest of the pieces to the puzzle fell into place from there.
A single photo — of the collision of fall and winter during an October snowstorm on Echo Valley Drive in Empire Township — turned into a business venture for Leelanau School teacher and artist Kaz McCue.
It’s no joke that McCue will launch the Leelanau Puzzle Company on April 1 at Little Traverse Inn in Maple City. The 5-8 p.m. event will give people a chance to view the products, purchase a puzzle and participate in the construction of a puzzle.
It all started with a photo McCue took with boarding school student Sara House as part of Leelanau School’s Morning Energize. McCue sent the photo to his wife and fellow artist, Pam Ayres, who teaches in Florida.
Ayres, who comes from a family of jigsaw enthusiasts, said the photo would make a good puzzle — and a business was born.
“Everything just kind of popped into place,” said McCue, who has taught at the Leelanau County boarding school for the last 11 years. “It’s been an interesting experience. From a business model standpoint, this was a thing when I put it together on paper, it just made sense.”
The Leelanau Puzzle company is launching with 10 designs. Six have 1,000 pieces. The other four have 500 pieces. McCue said he has a starting inventory of 200 puzzles.
All of the puzzles are from photographs McCue took in Leelanau County. McCue will run the business out of his Empire home and the launch will kickoff e-shop and direct sales.
“My business plan is to start small and grow, if there is an opportunity to do that,” he said.
McCue said he is working with a Canadian company which produces his puzzles overseas because the machine that makes the cardboard puzzles can run in the mid-five figures.
“That’s kind of where I’m starting from,” McCue said. “I do have plans to expand that. I’m getting approached by a lot of artists (to be on puzzles) and I have to figure out how to do compensation and stuff like that.
“It’s all part of that one-step-at-a-time process.”
The first Leelanau Puzzle Company expansion might happen when Ayres spends a month and a half in Leelanau County this summer. McCue said his wife may turn some of her paintings into 500- of 1,000-piece works of art.
“That’s an easier expansion,” he said.
The company could grow beyond the tip of the little finger of Michigan.
“The focus is Leelanau County, but maybe there’s even expansion there,” he said. “Grand Traverse County has a lot of interest for tourists and a lot of retail opportunity as well. We’ll have to see how the business goes.”
The 500-piece puzzles sell for $32, while the 1,000 piece puzzles retail for $38. McCue said there is promotional and wholesale pricing as well. McCue said he plans for each puzzle to have a sticker label for the inside of the box where people can write their names, date of completion and any notes.
“It’s a cultural object,” he said. “Having that noted is kind of fun.”
McCue admitted launching a business has been a little daunting, but many people have offered advice. He said some of the tips, for him, have been like business webinars.
After the website and the e-store launches, McCue is eyeing expansion into retail locations, perhaps even having his own storefront. He would also love to see a library-type outlet for people to check out puzzles.
But McCue realizes the Leelanau Puzzle Company could continue to run out of his home well into the future. McCue said he and his wife will mark their 25th wedding anniversary in October and “we’ve been apart more than we’ve been together” as their professional career tracks diverged.
“Maybe we won’t get any bigger than this,” McCue said. “I’m fine with that. I’ve got a full-time job. One of our goals in life, my wife and I, is to get back into the same house in the same spot.
“We’d both like to teach and work in the same place — and I’d love it to be Leelanau County.”
