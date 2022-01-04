TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the 2022 Northern Michigan Policy Conference Jan. 14 at Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City.
The fourth conference is hosted by the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, a coalition of 16 chambers and economic development organizations in the region. The Chamber Alliance has more than 7,000 member businesses, according to a release.
Tickets are $35 and available for purchase at bit.ly/nmpc2022.
In addition to serving as the Alliance’s annual agenda-setting meeting, the conference “is designed to leverage diverse strategies to enhance the northern Michigan region’s standing as a world-class place for business, residents, visitors, and students ...” according to the release.
“The Northern Michigan Policy Conference helps launch northern Michigan policy needs to the forefront, enhancing our grassroots advocacy efforts and strengthening our relationship with Lansing,” Sarah Van Horn, incoming Alliance chair and president of the Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “Bringing our regional business owners and municipal leaders to the same table with state legislators provides the opportunity for cohesive solutions that our Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance can continue to advance in our everyday work.”
Opening remarks at the Northern Michigan Policy Conference are scheduled to be delivered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senator Gary Peters. Slated to deliver the keynote address is Gabe Rodriguez-Garriga, the vice president of Business Leaders for Michigan.
Two panel discussions on “innovative approaches to business development, talent, housing and childcare in northern Michigan,” also are scheduled, according to the release.
The coalition of the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance includes chambers representing the Alpena, Benzie County, Boyne, Cadillac, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, East Jordan, Elk Rapids, Gaylord, Harbor Springs, Leelanau Peninsula, Manistee, Petoskey, Sault as well as Traverse Connect and the Lake Superior Community Partnership. More information on the Alliance is available at www.nmchamberalliance.com.
