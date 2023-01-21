ACME — A travel delay prevented Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II from hearing most of the 2023 Northern Michigan Policy Conference.
The keynote speaker for the fifth economic development conference, Gilchrist caught the last few remarks of the Broadband and Infrastructure Panel to a record crowd of more than 350 attendees in the Michigan Ballroom at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa on Friday.
U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.) had already left after making remarks earlier in the morning at the regional economic development conference led by the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, a coalition of 16 chambers and economic development organizations with more than 7,000 member businesses from the region.
Most of the state representatives — including new Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) — also left for other obligations from the conference, which focused on issues like housing affordability, energy, health care, infrastructure and access to high-speed internet.
Gilchrist said attention on all of these issues can make the state and northern Michigan specifically “a place today and a place tomorrow” for people to thrive — if everyone works together toward the same end, even with different perspectives and beliefs.
“This is the difference that we can make,” Gilchrist said at the end of his keynote address. “If we put all the building blocks together ... when we all align like that, that’s what defines Pure Michigan.”
The state’s 64th lieutenant governor said job creation and innovation is welcome in Michigan on all different levels.
Gilchrist highlighted a General Motors $579 million commitment to bringing engine manufacturing back to Flint as well as another $216 million for a plant in Bay City.
He also cited more small business applications in the previous three years — higher than any similar period in the past 30.
“As a two-time recovering entrepreneur myself, northern Michigan and Michigan broadly is the place to do that,” he said.
Gilchrist said moving Michigan forward economically is dependent upon “the infrastructure we all share” as well as the high-speed internet access “and all that comes with it” — be it for work, telemedicine or entertainment.
Gilchrist said he and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are “doubling down” and making a $250 million commitment to ensure every citizen has reliable access to the internet, pledging that Michigan will be the first big state that solves the problem.
After taking to the stage early Friday afternoon, Gilchrist said the conference was a chance to have “an amazing collection of conversations” about how the region “can move the vibrant collection of communities together” to help the state and northern Michigan move forward.
He then recognized some of the local officials in attendance, including county commissioners and local leaders, saying it was purposeful as “people in public service need to work together.”
Gilchrist also noted challenges, like finding a way to put more money in the pockets of state residents, whether it be an end to a state tax on retirement income or a tax credit for working families.
“This is real money at a time when real people need it,” he said.
When people have more money and additional resources, “it makes a difference” in areas like access to affordable housing and its ripple effects.
“Your home is your starting point in your participation in your community,” Gilchrist said.
Housing, health care, access to high-speed internet and working together were themes throughout the conference.
State Sens. John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs) and Michele Hoitenga (R-Manton) and state Reps. Betsy Coffia (D-Traverse City), John Roth (R-Traverse City) and Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington) touched on all of these during the Northern Caucus Panel.
While admitting the complexity of the housing issue, Damoose said ideas from local leaders are often much more effective than what comes from the state level.
“Everybody in this room has better ideas than anyone on this stage,” he said.
Discussion points included zoning, Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) programs, housing-specific Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and removing regulations put on builders as additional measures to incentivize the construction of housing for “the missing middle.”
Some of these housing incentives were part of the Northern Michigan Caucus as well as the Broadband and Infrastructure Panel that followed lunch. Eric Frederick, chief connectivity officer for the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office; Gary Heidel, acting executive director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority; and Brad Wieferich, acting director of the Michigan Department of Transportation, sat on the panel.
Heidel said a Statewide Housing Plan needs to be implemented, but on a regional basis.
“You have to solve it at the local level,” Heidel said.
Frederick said the same approach also needs to be taken with broadband. He said his office has already filed 101,000 challenges to the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband map.
He said a third of Michigan households struggle with the digital divide between “digital equity and digital inclusion.” Frederick said access isn’t just the necessary fiber, but also ensuring Michiganders can afford the service and have the hardware to run it.
None of these complex issues will help Michigan move forward without working together at the local, state and federal level. Several people expressed the same sentiment several different times at the conference.
“This is our call to work together,” Damoose said before praising Tate in his new position with the Democratic Party control in Michigan. “We’ve got to build those relationships.”
“The job is to work together to make things happen,” said Coffia, the lone Democrat on the Northern Michigan Caucus Panel.
