ACME — If you find yourself with a little downtime between a panel discussion and picking up a copy of “Amazing Spider-Man” to complete your collection at Cherry Capital Comic Con, consider hanging out with a Pocket Samurai.
The northern Michigan pair behind Questing Gentlemen will have a demonstration of its new card game in the TableTop Underground Game Room at the May 26-28 convention.
Richard Mason and Ryan Blumke will lift the curtain on its fast-paced, two-player card game at the annual Cherry Capital Comic Con at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
The game is the first of what the duo hope are a series of board and card games from Questing Gentlemen.
The game has its roots back nearly a decade when the 35-year-old Mason was a Ferris State University student.
“I had versions of it eight years ago when I was in college,” said Mason, who lives in Wolverine and is a manager at a local pharmacy. “I always had a fascination with samurais and (famed Japanese director Akira) Kurosawa. I also have a black belt in Shiho Karano Ryu which has practice sword fighting.
“I had a little bit of the knowledge to work off plus the enthusiasm for it. I wanted to capture what it felt like to be samurais squaring off with someone else doing a battle of skill and feat. The intense feeling of it along with the reading of the opponent across from you is what I think we accomplished with Pocket Samurai.”
Blumke, 37, lives in Harbor Springs and has spent the last two years helping turn idea into reality with his gaming friend of 10 years.
“I’ve been doing the logistics as well as work on the mechanics of the game and contacting artists for future endeavors,” Blumke said.
But all companies have to start with something and its Pocket Samurai for Questing Gentlemen.
“The process takes so much time,” Blumke said. “It’s exciting and fun and slightly terrifying.
“It’s so much fun working with someone as talented as him.”
Meant to be played in 5-10 minutes, Pocket Samurai can be completed in between Magic tournaments or simply as an alternative to some of what Blumke described as ‘heavy board games’ lasting several hours with some complicated directions.
“We wanted to have that quick feel,” Mason said. “Those sword fights didn’t last that long. We wanted to have that feeling as well as have a quick-playing game.”
Blumke and Mason separately described Pocket Samurai in its most simplistic form as a version of Rock, Paper, Scissors.
But Blumke said in Pocket Samurai, “aggression beats wisdom, wisdom beats agility and agility beats aggression-ish.”
“It’s a two-player designed, drafting game,” Mason said. “... the cards in your hand are kind of like Rock, Paper, Scissors, but you know what the opponent has in their hand based on the decisions made earlier in the game.”
“You out-play and out-draft them,” Blumke added. “The game is interesting because the main aspect is reading your opponent. The entire game is a mind game. It’s very in-depth for a very fast-paced, two-player game.
“It feels good to play and win because you played something your opponent wasn’t expecting or you played a counter to what you expected your opponent to play.”
After demoing Pocket Samurai at C4, Mason said Questing Gentlemen will launch a Kickstarter campaign in the coming months. Mason said the goal for the campaign will be $15,000 which will go toward more play testing, a focus group and potentially more art work and cards beyond the 27 unique and two ‘strike’ cards already in the game.
Blumke and Mason would like to see Pocket Samurai available for purchase by the end of the year. Then the adventure truly begins for the duo, who named the company after how they approach a game.
“We tried to be very polite or genteel; we call each other ‘sir’ quite often,” Mason said. “Questing was also to emphasize the fantasy aspect that’s within a lot of board games.
“Together we are on the quest to design the perfect board game.”
More information on the game and Questing Gentlemen is available at https://www.pocketsamurai.net/.
