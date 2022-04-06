TRAVERSE CITY — While living near Philadelphia, Playa Bowls became a favorite hangout for Amy and Lee Goldberg.
After moving to Traverse City in the summer of 2020, the couple thought the “superfruit bowl shop” would be a good fit for the region. But the franchise — with more than 135 locations in 19 states and Puerto Rico — didn’t have a location in Michigan.
The Goldbergs soon will change that.
A late May opening is planned for the Traverse City location of Playa Bowls at 222 State St., Suite 101. Playa Bowls will be adjacent to the new location of Cousin Jenny’s in the new building from Socks Construction.
The Goldbergs said they first began frequenting Playa Bowls while living in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on the recommendation of Lee’s oldest son. It didn’t take long before they were hooked on the acai, green, pitaya and coconut bowls the franchise is known for, not to mention the juices and smoothies.
“We would sit down in the courtyard, eat our Playa Bowl and watch people walk by,” Amy Goldberg said. “That kind of became our weekend tradition.
“When we moved to Traverse City, everybody is very active and outdoors. We said, ‘You know what this place needs is a Playa Bowls.’”
“It a very sustainable business,” Lee Goldberg added. “Everybody is trying to be green now days. The spoons are made from plants. Everything is good for the environment. It’s a very healthy solution. This is a very healthy alternative.”
Playa Bowls’ aim is to be a part of the “global healthy foods market (that) is thriving and is expected grow by 235.94% during 2022—2024, according to Technomic,” the company states. “The fast-casual segment is also increasing, creating a massive submarket for healthy fast casual concepts.”
Playa Bowls is also opening franchises in East Lansing and near Ann Arbor later this year. The franchise is also expanding into Illinois.
“We submitted the first franchise,” Amy Goldberg said. “We hope to be the first one in the state to be open.”
“All three are new to Playa Bowls, though all three are different franchisees,” Lee Goldberg said of the Michigan locations.
The Goldbergs, who both work for the information technology company Capegimini, also have wider plans with Playa Bowls.
“This is the only one we have now,” Amy said. “Our goal is to have five eventually, all in Michigan.”
Playa Bowls was founded in 2014 in Belmar, New Jersey, by Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor. It started with “a blender, a patio table, a fridge and a freezer and set up a makeshift pop up stand on the sidewalk in front of (a) pizza shop,” according to www.playabowls.com.
Lee Goldberg said in addition to sharing the same emphasis, Playa Bowl franchise locations all have a similar look — but their downtown location will feature a Traverse City theme. He said the local store will fit in well with the component construction of the building.
The Goldbergs look forward to being adjacent to Traverse City restaurant fixture Cousin Jenny’s Cornish Pasties.
“We’re excited that they’re going to be our neighbor,” Lee Goldberg said.
The Goldbergs aim to be a part of the Traverse City community. Ten percent of profits generated from their franchise will be donated back to local organizations and charities, Lee Goldberg said. Amy Goldberg said she’s already been approached to have a running race start and finish at the store.
Lee Goldberg said the Traverse City Playa Bowls is “hiring like crazy” and will need about 30 full- and part-time employees. Plans are for the Traverse City location to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
The Goldbergs said more information about the new location is available on their Instagram page, playabowlstraversecity.
Lee Goldberg said corporate officials will be in attendance when the Traverse City location opens. He said there will be free product and other giveaways planned.
They’re just not sure when that will be.
“As soon as possible,” Lee Goldberg said.
“Late May by the latest” Amy Goldberg said. “We hope to be sooner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.