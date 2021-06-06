”When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore.”
— “That’s Amore” sung by Dean Martin, 1953
TRAVERSE CITY — National Pizza Party Day is the third Friday in May.
But local pizzerias started partying in the early days of the pandemic — and the hot trend shows little sign of cooling off.
Paesano’s Pizza opened at 447 E. Front St. on a National Cherry Festival parade Saturday in 1981. But none of the nearly 40 previous years of business saw one like 2020.
“Last year was a very good year for us,” said Sue Parks, one of eight family owners at Paesano’s.
“It was a record year,” sister Mary Zelinski confirmed.
Todd Bruce, who started A. Papano’s Pizza in 1993 and still owns two of the five locations, said 2020 was very much the Year of the Pie.
“2020 was a record year, yes,” Bruce said. “If anyone in the pizza business told you it wasn’t, that’s a lie.”
Bruce is quick to point out that while 2020 was a great year to purvey pizzas, those selling slices could easily have been telling a different tale. Bruce said he reminds his employees and anyone else the year of the pandemic could have gone much differently, as it did for businesses throughout northern Michigan and restaurants in his second home of Chicago.
Bruce said he was also fortunate to have bought and stored a lot of the protein components his business requires in 2020 before plants reduced capacity.
“It was pure happenstance,” said Bruce, who opened A. Papano’s Pizza in Frankfort (1993), Beulah (1996), Interlochen (1999), Thompsonville (2000) and Kingsley (2005). “We got lucky.”
Still Rising
The first four months of 2021 indicates the love affair with pizza pies is still bubbling.
San Francisco-based Zenreach produces marketing software for brick-and-mortar businesses, allowing customers to access public Wi-Fi. Zenreach data showed an increase of 27 percent in foot traffic at pizza restaurants from Jan. 1 through April 30.
While www.zenreach.com drew its data from 7.4 million pizza consumers, chef Eric Nittolo used his eyes to see thousands of corrugated board boxes leave his restaurant.
Nittolo, who opened Nittolo’s Pizza, said he has sold more than 12,000 pizzas in the 14 weeks his restaurant has been open on 104 Main Street in Lake Leelanau. And Nittolo said, because he uses a brick oven, he can only produce 13 pizzas every 15 minutes.
Nittolo said his restaurant cranked out 1,200 pizzas a week ago and is on pace to hit 1,500 this week. He said those kinds of numbers would make the late Little Caesars Pizza founder Mike Ilitch proud, his company’s slogan ringing across the country.
“It’s not slowing down,” Nittolo said of the pizza mania. “The gas pedal is on the floor. Mike Ilitch is looking down saying, ‘Keep going. Pizza Pizza.’”
Nittolo used customer’s love of pizza to get his businesses established in Lake Leelanau. He fired up Nittolo’s Pizza in late February, and started reeling in customers at Nittolo’s Seafood and Social in late April.
Across the hall
Separated by a hallway, the two Lake Leelanau eateries offer different fare.
“People are gravitating to it,” Nittolo said of the conscious decision to open the pizza side first. “I’m glad I did what I did opening two restaurants in the same building.”
Parks’ experience agrees with the national data on 2021 pizza sales. She said business has slowed from 2020’s record pace as other restaurants started reopening, but is still ahead of pre-pandemic years.
“It’s slowed down a little bit after restaurants opened back up from the pandemic, but we’re not slower than a normal year,” Parks said. “People wanted to get something other than pizza for a change.”
Bruce said the five A. Papano’s locations were up 15-20 percent in the first quarter of 2021. He said three of the restaurants reported year-over-year gains, while two others noted a mild decline.
“Our business mirrored what it was on a national basis, even though we didn’t trend up as much year to date,” he said.
Bruce said he could even see a bit of a market moderation or even something like a “pizza recession” in the latter part of 2021 as restrictions ease on other dining. Bruce, who said he personally looks for a return to dining out, said some of his friends tell them they need a break from pizza for a while.
Power of the Pie
The portability of pizza makes it a perfect pandemic provision.
“It’s built for carry-out,” Nittolo joked. “Chilean sea bass is not built for carry-out. Sushi is OK, but you can’t let it get too warm or you’ll get sick. Pizza travels well. It just does.”
Nittolo said the three main types of cuisine in the United States are probably Italian No. 1, Mexican No. 2 and Chinese No. 3. He said it’s no mistake that each excels at carry-out.
Restaurants that specialize in pizza didn’t need to make major changes to get their product to the consumers. Just as fast food restaurants saw increased businesses at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 because of their drive-thru service, pizza places didn’t need to alter operations or scramble to add delivery.
Set up for carry-out
“Thankfully we’ve been set up for carry-out from day one,” Parks said.
“Last year the numbers exploded because we were already in the carry-out business,” Bruce said. “It’s not that people were eating that much more pizza, other stores didn’t have dine-in and we were already set up for carry-out.”
When Michigan closed down restaurants to indoor dining in November 2020 and limited capacities in the first part of 2021, it certainly hurt pizza establishments. But not as much.
“Shutting down our dining room didn’t slow our business down,” Parks said of Paesano’s. “We don’t get our usual lunch crowd — and we miss them. But we picked up carry-out during the pandemic. Curbside pickup was a big hit.”
For those with safety concerns, pizza is also the perfect contactless system. Little Caesars offers a Pizza Portal in its stores, a self-service mobile order pickup.
Even without it, pizza production minimizes COVID-19 concerns.
“It goes from an 800 degree brick oven to a paddle to a box and then you close the box,” Nittolo said. “Even when you’re cutting it and you’re still not touching it.”
The economy of pizza also makes it an attractive option for a family. Through in a salad and a bread sticks — or in some cases a side of pasta — and it’s easily to feed a family of four and have enough for leftovers.
“It’s easy, it travels well and its cost effective to feed a family,” Nittolo said.
Plus, a circle or rectangle of dough topped with sauce and cheese is usually a hit with even the most pickiest of eaters. Whether thin crust or deep dish, Chicago- or Detroit-style, cheese-only or loaded with toppings, Parks said pizza was a palate pleaser before the pandemic and a slice of satisfaction after it.
“We did get a lot of people who would order for the entire family and make everyone happy,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.