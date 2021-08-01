TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech’s Pitch Night returned to in-person presentations at the City Opera House on July 6.
The Aug. 3 event will feature more comebacks. Two of the three scheduled presenters at the monthly Pitch Night have made previous appearances.
Megan Mertaugh-Graber of Care-O-Van was part of the Bar Napkin pitches on April 6. The Bar Napkin presentations are 1-minute — instead of 5 during the normal Pitch Night — and do not compete for a cash prize.
Now Mertaugh-Graber and her Traverse City-based startup are back to vie for the $500 top prize.
Care-O-Van “is a mobile mental health service platform, partnering with schools, private farms and public parks to facilitate learning and healing. As a variation to traditional in-home, outpatient and school-linked mental health services, Care-O-Van provides innovative, accessible and adaptive therapeutic support to children, individuals and families, specialized in offering an integration of nature, play, arts and movement-based therapies,” according to LinkedIn.
Also making a return to the City Opera House stage is Kevin Hagedorn of Life Magnetics, Inc. Based in Mount Pleasant, Life Magnetics is mRNA packaging for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines for at-home use.
Hagedorn was part of Pitch Night March 29, 2019, but “that was at a time when few had ever heard of the need for -80 degree transportation,” according to a TCNewTech release. Hagedorn won the pre-pandemic event, but is still looking for funding and recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on www.wefunder.com.
A third scheduled Pitch Night presentation is Adam Rochford of Traverse City. Formerly CoinDrop, Rochford brings rebranded Depozit to the August Pitch Night.
Depozit is software which “allows users to recycle their change back to merchants for account credit,” according to the TCNewTech release. The software uses facial recognition to combat fraud, “allowing users to safely authorize everyday purchases without needing a phone or wallet,” according to the release.
TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said its a positive to have repeat pitch presentations.
“They’ve moved further along the life cycle of a startup,” Szunko said. “It’s encouraging to see that their business is still emerging and they still have the potential for becoming a full business. We want to do everything we can to help that happen.”
The Aug. 3 event begins with networking and a cash bar at 5:30 p.m.
Pitches start at 6 p.m., with each having five minutes to make a presentation for their business and technology idea, followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session. Audience voting for the winner is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The winner receives $500, provided by Pitch Prize sponsor 4Front Credit Union.
After the winner is announced, there is another opportunity for networking for the audience and the presenters at the City Opera House. Another optional interaction event will be held at The Workshop Brewing Company starting at 7:30 p.m.
To register or for more information about the August event, visit https://tinyurl.com/TCNTAug2021.
Apply for the future Pitch Night events held the first Tuesday of the month at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or by emailing Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.