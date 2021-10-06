From Staff Reports
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company is partnering with the Pink Fund for the second straight year for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Short’s is donating $1 from the sale of Soft Parade to the Pink Fund, a national nonprofit that “provides financial support on behalf of breast cancer patients to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels and allow patients in active treatment” to focus on their recovery, according to a release from Short’s Brewing.
“The Pink Fund’s focus on individuals really resonates with us,” Pauline Knighton-Prueter, chief sales officer for Short’s, said in the release. “Making an impact on real people lines up with our desire to help good humans lead awesome lives. Soft Parade felt like the right product, with its pink package and female-focused artwork.”
Short’s will donate $1 for the purchase of every Soft Parade, the brewery’s signature Fruit Ale, to the fund. Participants can upload a picture of their receipt and send it to the campaign landing page at https://www.shortsbrewing.com/pinkfund.
The company will also donate $1 from every Soft Parade sold at its brewery locations in Bellaire and Elk Rapids. Short’s will also host a Pink Night in Bellaire Oct. 14 from 5-8 p.m.
Short’s guarantees a minimum donation of $3,000 to the Pink Fund, which is “enough to sponsor one patient for 90 days,” according to the release.
“While providing funding for our mission, the partnership with Short’s through their point of sale promotional materials allows us to reach individuals who may need, but not know of our program,” Pink Fund Founder and CEO Molly MacDonald said in the release. “We are grateful to Short’s for their recognition of our Real Help Now mission, so essential to so many in active treatment for breast cancer.”
More information about the fundraiser, including any rules and restrictions, is available at www.shortsbrewing.com/pinkfund. More information about the nonprofit is available at https://www.pinkfund.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.